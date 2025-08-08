Retailers Applaud U.S. District Court's Ruling on Debit Card Swipe Fees

In his ruling, Judge Taynor vacated regulations setting the debit card swipe fee rate but put implementation on hold pending appeals "to prevent interchange transactions from becoming a completely unregulated market." He noted that the order does not prevent the Fed's proposed cap reduction, pending since 2023, from taking effect if the Fed chooses to move forward with it.

Prior to the ruling, regulations allowed banks that have at least $10 billion in assets and follow rates set centrally by Visa and Mastercard to charge up to 21 cents per debit card transaction, as well as 1 cent for fraud prevention and 0.05% of the transaction amount for fraud loss recovery. The lawsuit argued that the 2011 rate was set too high due to a 2010 law requiring that the rate be "reasonable" and "proportional" to banks' costs.

The North Dakota Retail Association and the North Dakota Petroleum Marketers Association joined Corner Post in the lawsuit, which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year could move forward. The 6-3 decision found that the lawsuit filed by Corner Post was not blocked by the statute of limitations because the time limit did not begin for the business until it began accepting debit cards upon opening for business in 2018, as Convenience Store News reported.

The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) also welcomed the ruling.

"RILA is pleased to see the court's decision in Corner Post, which squarely rejects the board's flawed Reg II, which has — for far too long — imposed excessive costs on merchants and their customers," said Deborah White, RILA's senior executive vice president and general counsel and president of Retail Litigation Center. "As the court stated so clearly, 'Having found each of the board's four newly included costs in Reg II contravene the Durbin Amendment's commands, the court concludes the board's Regulation II is not in accordance with the law and the board exceeded its statutory authority.'

"Accordingly, we respectfully urge the Federal Reserve to embrace this well-reasoned decision and revise Regulation II to align with the original intent of the Durbin Amendment's clear language, instead of prolonging unproductive litigation with an appeal," White continued.

The Merchants Payments Coalition (MPC) welcomed the ruling and urged the Fed to take quick action.

"We are glad to see this well-reasoned decision," said Doug Kantor, MPC executive committee member and NACS general counsel. "This case shows that banks have swiped a windfall of billions of dollars per year in debit fees from Main Street that go far beyond normal, competitive profit margins. The Federal Reserve should quickly rewrite its rules to cure this problem and reduce the inflationary pressure these fees impose on the entire U.S. economy."