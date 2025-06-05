Retailers Celebrate National Doughnut Day

Dunkin'

Dunkin' will mark the holiday by offering a free donut with any beverage purchase for the 15 year in a row.

Additionally, the retailer is teaming up with luxury lifestyle and accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane to debut a limited-edition collaboration inspired by the ultimate duo: coffee and doughnuts.

The collection will be available online starting at 10 a.m. on June 6 and features:

The Dunkin' Donut Pouch ($78) — A double-sided doughnut pouch featuring the strawberry frosted with sprinkles doughnut on one side and chocolate frosted with sprinkles on the other.

Dunkin' Iced Coffee & Donut Bag Charms ($48 each) — Two sweet bag charms: the iced coffee bag charm topped with a mini doughnut and a doughnut bag charm featuring a strawberry sprinkled doughnut.

Dunkin' Patches ($18 each) — A set of four Dunkin'-inspired collectible patches, including an "I 'Heart' Dunkin'" patch, an iced coffee patch, a sprinkle doughnut patch and a Box O' Donuts patch.

"We're thrilled to partner with Dunkin' for National Donut Day! It's such an iconic brand that brings joy to people all over the country," said Kendall Glazer and Libby Glazer, cofounders of Stoney Clover Lane. "This collaboration has been a fun way to blend what many love about Dunkin' with our signature Stoney Clover Lane twist."

Dunkin' locations across the country will serve single doughnuts in custom-designed mini doughnut bags created in partnership with Stoney Clover Lane just for the holiday. Customers can also purchase select Dunkin' x Stoney Clover Lane merchandise, including acrylic ($16.99) and stainless-steel tumblers ($24.99), straw toppers ($6.99) and cup sleeves ($6.99) at participating Dunkin' locations for a limited time beginning in early June while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme customers can receive a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $2 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price in shop and via drive-thru at participating Krispy Kreme shops on June 6. They can also receive one doughnut of their choice for free, with no purchase necessary.

"National Doughnut Day is one of our favorite days of the year to celebrate Krispy Kreme fans and how much they love and share our doughnuts, especially the Original Glazed," said Dave Skena, chief growth officer. "With summer on the horizon, when the Original Glazed will turn 88, we're going to keep the celebration going every day until June 20."

Starting June 7, Krispy Kreme will offer 14 Days of Original Glazed through June 20, the first day of summer"

For all 14 days, Krispy Kreme Rewards members can receive a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $9.99 — limit one per guest per day.

On Friday June 13, all guests can receive a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for 13 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

On June 20, Krispy Kreme will surprise thousands of lucky fans with 12 months of free Original Glazed doughnuts — one dozen per month beginning July 2025 through June 2026. Multiple guests will be randomly selected at every participating shop. On the same day, Krispy Kreme will offer a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $2 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop and Kum & Go convenience stores will offer 50% off doughnuts to Maverik's Adventure Club and Kum & Go's &Rewards members all day on June 6. Maverik's upgraded Nitro cardholders can also fuel their National Doughnut Day adventures with one free doughnut — limited to one per account.

Customers can choose from a selection of fresh doughnuts, including classics like chocolate and maple bars, cake doughnuts and triangle glazed doughnuts, or try the new, limited-time orange cream-filled doughnut.

Sheetz Inc.

Sheetz is offering customers one free doughnut with the purchase of any Sheetz fountain drink, Sheetz Bros. coffee or bottled beverage on June 6-10.

The deal applies to any flavored doughnut in the bakery case and is valid at all 770-plus Sheetz stores while supplies last — limited to one per customer. Customers can find it under the OFFERZ tab in the Sheetz mobile app.