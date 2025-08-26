RFA to Launch Campaign to Prepare California Retailers for E15

"The coming months will be an important time to make sure retailers and others are prepared, and these workshops and other up-to-date resources we offer can help them take advantage of a fuel option that many Californians have been looking forward to for some time now," he continued."

The RFA is a platinum sponsor of the CFCA Summit, an annual trade show presented by the California Fuels & Convenience Alliance, which represents the state's downstream fuel supply chain. In addition to its presence on the show floor, the RFA will host three E15 educational workshops during the week of the show on Sept. 2, 3 and 4.

The first workshop is invitation-only for key CFCA members, while the other two are open to all trade show attendees.

These additional workshops are scheduled around California following the event:

Anaheim — Sept. 16

Palm Springs — Sept. 17

San Bernardino — Sept. 18

Union City — Sept. 23

Sacramento — Sept. 24

Bakersfield — Oct. 7

Costa Mesa — Oct. 8

San Diego — Oct. 9

Other workshops and webinars will additionally be scheduled, according to the RFA.

Founded in 1981, the RFA is the leading trade association for the U.S. ethanol industry and advocates for greater demand for American-made renewable fuels and bioproducts worldwide.