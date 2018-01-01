Boulder Canyon Authentic Foods expanded its line of Rice Bran Oil Kettle Cooked Potato Chips with two new savory varieties: Buffalo Ranch and Sweet Chipotle. The company's existing rice bran oil line includes Roasted Jalapeno and Himalayan Pink Salt varieties. Cooked in 100-percent pure rice bran oil, these chips feature a balance of heart-friendly polyunsaturated fats and monounsaturated fats. Like all Boulder Canyon snacks, the new Buffalo Ranch and Sweet Chipotle potato chips feature only clean ingredients and contain no trans fats or cholesterol. They are gluten-free and certified kosher. All Rice Bran Oil Kettle Cooked Potato Chips have a suggested retail price of $3.49 per 5.25-ounce bag.