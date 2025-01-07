Kellanova's 2025 lineup of new snack innovations includes three products from its Rice Krispies Treats brand. Rice Krispies Treats Chocolatey Peanut Butter is the perfect blend of salty and sweet, with real peanut butter in every bite and a coating of chocolatey goodness on the bottom, according to the company. Rice Krispies Treats Homestyle Chocolatey Chip adds chocolate chips to its thickest, gooiest bars that are 50% taller than the original 22-gram bar. Last but not least, the Rice Krispies Treats Mega Size Bar Salted Caramel features rich salted caramel with an extra layer of indulgence from caramel chips on top. All three products have a suggested retail price of $2.09 and are available to ship to convenience stores nationwide.