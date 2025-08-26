Rich Products Corp. is expanding its filled-croissant portfolio with the addition of Chocolate Flips and Blueberry Cream Cheese Flips. Featuring 16 layers of flaky, laminated dough folded over a creamy filling, Flips deliver a perfect balance of indulgence and convenience, according to the company. Chocolate Flips are 3.2 ounces, while Blueberry Cream Cheese Flips are 4 ounces. The pastries arrive frozen with 48 per case and a freezer shelf life of 270 days. Flips are an easy-to-prepare bakery treat requiring minimal labor, going from freezer to oven and ready in minutes.