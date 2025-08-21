 Skip to main content

Royal Farms Brings Fast EV Chargers to Eight Locations

The Hyper-Fast charging stations will join the Electrify America network.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
Electrify America's Hyper-Fast charging stations at Royal Farms

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms is teaming with Electrify America, operator of the largest open Hyper-Fast charging network in the United States, to add electric vehicle (EV) charging at eight locations in Maryland.

The charging stations will feature Hyper-Fast chargers, capable of speeds up to 350 kW, and will help meet the growing demand for fast charging where life happens, according to Electrify America.

[Read more: EV Charging Grows in Convenience, Though Challenges Remain]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"At Royal Farms, we're committed to innovating around the evolving needs of our communities," said Thomas Ruszin, fuel and environmental leader at Royal Farms. "Our partnership with Electrify America brings high-speed EV charging to the locations our customers already visit for fuel, food and convenience.

"These new stations make it easier for drivers to choose electric without sacrificing speed or comfort, while reinforcing our commitment to accessibility and progress," Ruszin added.

Two charging sites are already open at Royal Farms stores located at 3505 Washington Blvd. in Halethorpe and 100 Monument Ave. #2 in Oxon Hill, Md. Additional stations are slated to open in Annapolis, Catonsville, Charlotte Hall, Columbia, Pikesville, Md., bringing the total collaboration to more than 55 individual chargers across eight Royal Farms sites.

The charging stations, which can charge a capable vehicle in as little as 20 minutes, will become part of Electrify America's growing network of more than 1,000 stations and 5,000 individual chargers nationwide.

"Our collaboration with Royal Farms brings Hyper-Fast charging to the places drivers already know and visit regularly," said Anthony Lambkin, vice president of operations at Electrify America. "By combining speed and convenience, we're helping make the EV experience more effortless, whether you're on a daily commute or taking a longer road trip."

Royal Farms operates more than 300 locations across Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds