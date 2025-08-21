Royal Farms Brings Fast EV Chargers to Eight Locations

"At Royal Farms, we're committed to innovating around the evolving needs of our communities," said Thomas Ruszin, fuel and environmental leader at Royal Farms. "Our partnership with Electrify America brings high-speed EV charging to the locations our customers already visit for fuel, food and convenience.

"These new stations make it easier for drivers to choose electric without sacrificing speed or comfort, while reinforcing our commitment to accessibility and progress," Ruszin added.

Two charging sites are already open at Royal Farms stores located at 3505 Washington Blvd. in Halethorpe and 100 Monument Ave. #2 in Oxon Hill, Md. Additional stations are slated to open in Annapolis, Catonsville, Charlotte Hall, Columbia, Pikesville, Md., bringing the total collaboration to more than 55 individual chargers across eight Royal Farms sites.

The charging stations, which can charge a capable vehicle in as little as 20 minutes, will become part of Electrify America's growing network of more than 1,000 stations and 5,000 individual chargers nationwide.

"Our collaboration with Royal Farms brings Hyper-Fast charging to the places drivers already know and visit regularly," said Anthony Lambkin, vice president of operations at Electrify America. "By combining speed and convenience, we're helping make the EV experience more effortless, whether you're on a daily commute or taking a longer road trip."

Royal Farms operates more than 300 locations across Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.