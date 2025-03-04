Royal Farms Enhances Its Menu With Spring Refresh

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms is ready to greet spring with a new lineup of menu items designed to offer bold flavors and fresh variety to customers.

Whether customers are craving something crunchy, cheesy or satisfying, these latest additions are set to enhance meal choices, the convenience retailer noted.

New menu highlights include the Crunchy Chicken Salad with a Kick, now available alongside royal Farms' signature Homestyle Chicken Salad. The bold twist on a fan-favorite features an extra crispy texture and a zesty, flavorful kick. Customers can choose whether to enjoy it as a classic salad, perfect for scooping and spreading, or served on a flaky croissant for a rich and hearty meal, Royal Farms stated.