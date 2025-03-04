 Skip to main content

Royal Farms Enhances Its Menu With Spring Refresh

A trio of limited-time items offer bold flavor and fresh variety.
Angela Hanson
Logo for Royal Farms convenience stores

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms is ready to greet spring with a new lineup of menu items designed to offer bold flavors and fresh variety to customers.

Whether customers are craving something crunchy, cheesy or satisfying, these latest additions are set to enhance meal choices, the convenience retailer noted.

New menu highlights include the Crunchy Chicken Salad with a Kick, now available alongside royal Farms' signature Homestyle Chicken Salad. The bold twist on a fan-favorite features an extra crispy texture and a zesty, flavorful kick. Customers can choose whether to enjoy it as a classic salad, perfect for scooping and spreading, or served on a flaky croissant for a rich and hearty meal, Royal Farms stated.

To add even more convenience to mealtimes, Royal Farms now offers weighed options for all salads, sides and deli meats, allowing customers to take home exactly what they want.

The new menu also includes:

  • Loaded Baby Cake Hash Browns: Golden and crispy baby cakes are designed to be even more indulgent. The hash browns come smothered in jalapeño cheese and bacon to deliver a combination of heat and savory flavor, available for $4.99.
  • Tuna Salad Croissants: Great for any time of year, the tuna salad croissant offers a satisfying, meat-free option for those looking for a fresh and delicious alternative.

"Royal Farms is always looking for innovative ways to enhance its menu with bold and delicious flavors," said Morgan Cannon, director of foodservice at Royal Farms. "With the introduction of our new weighted options, customers now have the flexibility to meal prep with ease or create a perfectly portioned family meal, making dining more convenient than ever."

The new menu items are available at participating Royal Farms locations for a limited time.

Headquartered in Baltimore, Royal Farms operates more than 300 convenience stores in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

