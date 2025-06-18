Royal Farms Takes Chickenpalooza 2025 to New Heights

Chickenpalooza will run from July 1 to Aug. 31 at all Royal Farms locations. This year's Chickenpalooza menu includes:

Would-Famous Chicken Subs: Customers can choose from the brand's full lineup of World-Famous subs, with three meat options — Classic, Spicy or Grilled — and eight flavor choices. They can mix and match to create up to 32 unique sub combinations.

8-Piece World-Famous Chicken Buckets: Royal Farms' World-Famous Chicken, golden and perfectly seasoned, is ready for whatever summer throws at you, according to the retailer. Customers can take their meal to new altitudes by adding a large order of western fries and four biscuits.

Chickenpalooza also means chicken with a cause. As part of the Chickenpalooza mission, Royal Farms will donate a portion of the proceeds to local nonprofits in each of the communities it serves:

Maryland: Baltimore Hunger Project

Virginia: Richmond Animal League

West Virginia: Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center

Delaware: Children & Families First

North Carolina: Foodbank of Central & Eastern North Carolina – Greenville Branch

Pennsylvania: West Park Cultural Center

New Jersey: New Life Animal Rescue

"Chickenpalooza is more than a seasonal favorite, it's how we celebrate the communities that support us," said Eric Price, director of retail operations at Royal Farms. "This year, we're inviting our customers to enjoy big flavors and help us uplift local causes to new heights with every bite."

To make the most of Chickenpalooza, Royal Farms invites the community to join the ROFO Rewards loyalty program, which allows them to save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts with RoFo Pay, receive rewards for every purchase, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

Royal Farms operates more than 300 locations across Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.