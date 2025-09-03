 Skip to main content

Royal Farms Unveils Spiced Up Fall Menu

Seasonal items and promotions are available for beverages, subs, wraps and more.
Angela Hanson
Royal Farms

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms is ushering in the return of fall with seasonal favorites and flavorful new promotions designed to delight guests.

From the return of Pumpkin Spice coffee and cappuccino to hearty subs, wraps and sweet snack deals, there's something for everyone to enjoy this autumn, the convenience store retailer said.

[Read more: Royal Farms Brings Fast EV Chargers to Eight Locations]

"At Royal Farms, our focus is always on bringing value, flavor and convenience to our customers," said Morgan Cannon, director of foodservice at Royal Farms. "With the return of Pumpkin Spice coffee, new wrap options and tailgate bundles, we're giving our guests even more reasons to make Royal Farms part of their daily routine this fall."

Royal Farms' fall deals include the chain's World-Famous subs, now also available as wraps. Customers can choose between Classic, Grilled or Spicy Chicken in one of eight bold flavor styles, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product. Subs are available for $9.99 each, while wraps are offered as $8.99 each.

Flavor choices include:

  • ROFO Buffalo — A fiery, saucy favorite with just the right kick
  • Smokey BBQ — Rich, smokey and sauced to perfection
  • Bacon Rancher — Everything's better with bacon — and a drizzle of ranch.
  • Chesapeake Chicken — A tribute to local flavor, unmistakably Maryland
  • Cordon Bleu Bird — Classic comfort with chicken, ham and melted Swiss
  • Melty Marinara — A saucy, cheesy classic
  • Foghorn Club — Built like a ROFO legend: big on flavor
  • Custom Clucker — Made exactly how customers like it

Shoppers can also purchase any Royal Farms deli or World-Famous Chicken item for $3 or more and add a small Western Fry for just $1.

Additionally, the c-store chain's new Tailgate bundle features eight pieces of mixed World-Famous Chicken, a family-sized Western Fry, four Golden Biscuits and a 64-ounce Snapple Tea.

Fall snack attack specials include two fresh pretzels for $6 and two cookies, brownies or pies for $3.

Royal Farms operates more than 300 locations across Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

