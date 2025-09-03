Royal Farms Unveils Spiced Up Fall Menu

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms is ushering in the return of fall with seasonal favorites and flavorful new promotions designed to delight guests.

From the return of Pumpkin Spice coffee and cappuccino to hearty subs, wraps and sweet snack deals, there's something for everyone to enjoy this autumn, the convenience store retailer said.

"At Royal Farms, our focus is always on bringing value, flavor and convenience to our customers," said Morgan Cannon, director of foodservice at Royal Farms. "With the return of Pumpkin Spice coffee, new wrap options and tailgate bundles, we're giving our guests even more reasons to make Royal Farms part of their daily routine this fall."