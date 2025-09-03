Royal Farms Unveils Spiced Up Fall Menu
Royal Farms' fall deals include the chain's World-Famous subs, now also available as wraps. Customers can choose between Classic, Grilled or Spicy Chicken in one of eight bold flavor styles, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product. Subs are available for $9.99 each, while wraps are offered as $8.99 each.
Flavor choices include:
- ROFO Buffalo — A fiery, saucy favorite with just the right kick
- Smokey BBQ — Rich, smokey and sauced to perfection
- Bacon Rancher — Everything's better with bacon — and a drizzle of ranch.
- Chesapeake Chicken — A tribute to local flavor, unmistakably Maryland
- Cordon Bleu Bird — Classic comfort with chicken, ham and melted Swiss
- Melty Marinara — A saucy, cheesy classic
- Foghorn Club — Built like a ROFO legend: big on flavor
- Custom Clucker — Made exactly how customers like it
Shoppers can also purchase any Royal Farms deli or World-Famous Chicken item for $3 or more and add a small Western Fry for just $1.
Additionally, the c-store chain's new Tailgate bundle features eight pieces of mixed World-Famous Chicken, a family-sized Western Fry, four Golden Biscuits and a 64-ounce Snapple Tea.
Fall snack attack specials include two fresh pretzels for $6 and two cookies, brownies or pies for $3.
Royal Farms operates more than 300 locations across Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.