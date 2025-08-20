Rutter's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Menu Item

Showcased front and center on Rutter's endless menu of possibilities, SPAM is featured in eight different satisfying options anytime day or night, the company said.

Breakfast options include SPAM, egg and cheese on a waffle, croissant, breakfast bowl, burrito or pretzel roll. For lunch or dinner, customers can choose SPAM to include in their mac and cheese, grilled cheese sandwiches or American cheeseburgers.

"Spice up your regular Rutter's run with an iconic taste of flavor — SPAM!" White said. "This twist on a classic is a great way to mix it up and keep your tastebuds tingling."

This marks the fourth year that Rutter's has partnered with Hormel to put SPAM on the menu.

"It's an incredible partnership with both our iconic brands," said Phil Santini, Rutter's senior director of foodservice and bar strategy. "But remember, it's here for a limited time only, so enjoy it while you can!"

Headquartered in York, Rutter's operates 90 c-stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family-managed group of businesses, the Rutter's Companies include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, a real estate company and a children's charity.

With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter's 278-year history makes it the oldest vertically integrated food company in the United States.