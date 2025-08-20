 Skip to main content

Rutter's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Menu Item

SPAM returns for a limited time on breakfast, lunch and dinner selections.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
Rutter's logo

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's is giving in to fans' requests and bringing SPAM back to its menu for a limited time. 

The unique, savory taste of Hormel Food Corp.'s SPAM brand is available on a variety of menu items at Rutter's convenience stores through the end of October.

"It's time to swap out your ham for SPAM, egg and cheese!" said Chad White, Rutter's foodservice category manager. "We're very excited to bring SPAM back by popular demand!"

[Related content: RaceTrac Adds to Limited-Time Menu]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Showcased front and center on Rutter's endless menu of possibilities, SPAM is featured in eight different satisfying options anytime day or night, the company said.

Breakfast options include SPAM, egg and cheese on a waffle, croissant, breakfast bowl, burrito or pretzel roll. For lunch or dinner, customers can choose SPAM to include in their mac and cheese, grilled cheese sandwiches or American cheeseburgers.

"Spice up your regular Rutter's run with an iconic taste of flavor — SPAM!" White said. "This twist on a classic is a great way to mix it up and keep your tastebuds tingling."

This marks the fourth year that Rutter's has partnered with Hormel to put SPAM on the menu.

"It's an incredible partnership with both our iconic brands," said Phil Santini, Rutter's senior director of foodservice and bar strategy. "But remember, it's here for a limited time only, so enjoy it while you can!"

Headquartered in York, Rutter's operates 90 c-stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family-managed group of businesses, the Rutter's Companies include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, a real estate company and a children's charity. 

With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter's 278-year history makes it the oldest vertically integrated food company in the United States.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds