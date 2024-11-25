Inline Plastics expands its Safe-T-Fresh 7-inch Rounds product line. The portfolio has grown from three products in April 2024 to five distinct offerings addressing a wide spectrum of food packaging needs. Single compartment options now span a range of 24-ounce, 32-ounce and 46-ounce capacities, complemented by new multicompartment designs ideal for portion control and variety packs. Each product features advanced tamper-evident and tamper-resistant technology to enhance food safety and consumer confidence. The versatility of the Safe-T-Fresh 7-inch Rounds makes them perfect for a variety of applications, from fresh produce to snacks, according to the company.