Calico Brands Inc. introduces the Scripto Eco Flame MAX Lighter, its latest ecofriendly innovation. This new addition to the Scripto Aim ‘N Flame MAX family is a sustainable alternative that does not compromise on performance as it offers the largest fuel supply of any disposable utility lighter, according to the company. In addition, it features a visible fuel window, one-step EZ light ignition, and an adjustable flame. Available in brown and tan colors, the lighter incorporates ecofriendly bioplastic technology made with 30% natural fibers sourced from recycled palm fibers. Display vehicles range from counter displays to clip strips, multiple floor displays and power panels.