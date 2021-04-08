Advertisement
Scripto Hybrid Lighter Designer Series

Calico Brands' crossover lighter now comes in more than 25 unique wrap designs.
Calico Brands Inc. introduces the Scripto Hybrid Lighter Designer series, offering more than 25 eye-catching and unique wrap designs, with the option to also create your own custom wrap. The Scripto Hybrid Lighter is a crossover of a multipurpose lighter and pocket lighter. It features a refillable tank, extended nozzle for safer lighting, adult-friendly push button ignition, and adjustable flame. The Scripto Hybrid Lighter Designer Series is available in a 50-count display-a-tray and one-pack open stock. The lighters have a suggested retail price of $1.20 in the display-a-tray and $1.25 per one-pack.

