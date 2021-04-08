Calico Brands Inc. introduces the Scripto Hybrid Lighter Designer series, offering more than 25 eye-catching and unique wrap designs, with the option to also create your own custom wrap. The Scripto Hybrid Lighter is a crossover of a multipurpose lighter and pocket lighter. It features a refillable tank, extended nozzle for safer lighting, adult-friendly push button ignition, and adjustable flame. The Scripto Hybrid Lighter Designer Series is available in a 50-count display-a-tray and one-pack open stock. The lighters have a suggested retail price of $1.20 in the display-a-tray and $1.25 per one-pack.