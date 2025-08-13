Seagram's Escapes, known for great-tasting flavored malt beverages, and WWE, a global leader in sports entertainment, announce a new multiyear partnership. The collaboration is highlighted by the launch of a co-branded product, the Seagram's Escapes Spiked WWE Series, which marks WWE's first-ever licensed ready-to-drink product. Now available nationwide, the line features flavors such as Rumble Punch, Pineapple Powerhouse and Slammin' Blueberry. As an official partner of WWE, Seagram's Escapes also will receive prominent integrations within live events, a custom digital content series featuring WWE Superstars, and more.