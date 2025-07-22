Seven & i Holdings Issues Update Following Failed Couche-Tard Tie-Up

In response, Seven & i issued a statement on July 22 expressing disappointment in Couche-Tard's characterization of the process, while reaffirming its commitment to shareholder value.

"As a special committee, we have worked for about a year to explore the possibility of a deal with ACT. We consistently engaged in good faith, and we are disappointed that ACT has decided to walk away from these discussions," the Special Committee of the board of directors. They highlighted three critical points of ACT's withdrawal:

1. ACT did not take antitrust concerns seriously.

According to Seven & i, the transaction could not be consummated without a very significant divestiture. "As a result, the critical question was whether ACT could identify a viable buyer who would meet with the FTC's [U.S. Federal Trade Commission] approval. They could not," the committee said.

2. Claims that Seven & i's governance was inadequate or reverted to a traditional "Japan Inc" mindset are unfounded.

Recently, Japanese companies have enhanced their corporate governance. To that end, the company said it responded to ACT's offer diligently by forming the Special Committee, pushing ACT to find a divestiture solution, urging the NDA, and conducting multiple virtual and in-person management meetings.

"We were ready to go the distance to determine if a solution could be found," committee members said.

3. ACT's unhappiness with Seven & i's engagement demonstrates a lack of knowledge of the Japanese market.

Understanding how business is conducted in the other party's country is important for the successful completion of a cross-border transaction. To suggest that the management presentations were scripted is to misunderstand Japanese culture, the company emphasized.

"Sometimes being different isn't wrong or an act of resistance," the committee wrote. "On a related note, despite continued claims that they had a Japanese partner to work with and educate them about specifics of the Japanese market, they were never able to do so — or never shared that information with us."

The committee said it is disappointed by ACT's decision but is not surprised. "In our view, the more access and information ACT obtained, the more it has understood the clear regulatory challenges the Special Committee identified from the outset," the letter stated.

"We understand and respect the operational, financial and market challenges their business is facing, and we recognize how financing markets have changed. But there is no need to blame Seven & i for that reality. ACT decided on its own it was easier to walk away," the letter continued.

Seven & i also reaffirmed its commitment to its standalone value creation plan.

Seven & i subsidiary 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

It is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.