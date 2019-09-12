Sheetz Adds Plant-Based Burger to Its Menu

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. partnered with Beyond Meat to become the first continental U.S. convenience store chain to introduce the Beyond Burger. The plant-based burger is now available at all 587 Sheetz stores.

The Beyond Burger features a protein-heavy, 100-percent plant-based meat alternative with the same taste and texture of a traditional beef burger. Sheetz offers customers the ability to customize their Beyond Burgers with more than 47 options, including seven different bread choices, seven different cheese choices, 20 different toppings and 13 different spreads.

"Sheetz is constantly innovating and adding new menu items to give our customers what they want, when they want it, 24/7," said Dan Coffin, lead chef and assistant vice president of culinary development at Sheetz. "As demand for healthier, diverse protein options increases, we are excited to add the Beyond Burger to our menu in our continual mission to be the ultimate one-stop-shop."

The price of the Beyond Burger at Sheetz starts at $6.99 and varies by customization and toppings.

"We're excited to bring the Beyond Burger to all Sheetz locations nationwide in an effort to continue our mission of making plant-based meat accessible to all," said Tim Smith, vice president of sales, food service, North America at Beyond Meat. "We're all about providing options and the launch of the Beyond Burger at Sheetz will provide busy, on-the-go Sheetz customers with a plant-based option that doesn't sacrifice the meaty taste and texture they crave in a burger."

Altoona-based Sheetz operates c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.