 Skip to main content

Sheetz Enters New Entertainment Partnership

Global music community Sofar will host an Aug. 23 concert as part of the retailer's "Sheetzertainment" series.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
The entrance to a Sheetz convenience store

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is embarking on a partnership with global music community Sofar to host a concert at a secret location in Pittsburgh as part of the convenience store retailer's new, ongoing "Sheetzertainment" series.

On Aug. 23, Sofar will transform a unique Pittsburgh venue into a curated music space for a live event featuring emerging local artists, presented by Sheetz. The show will spotlight multiple rising local artists who are making a name for themselves in the Pittsburgh music scene, bringing together music lovers and Sheetz fans in an intimate setting to experience live music, celebrate local art and connect as a community, the company said.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

[Read more: Sheetz Promo Is a 'Cut' Above Other Experiences]

The exact location of the show will be revealed the day of the event. Tickets cannot be purchased ahead of time, but they can be won by entering at www.sofarsounds.com/comp/sheetz-pittsburgh. The entry form closes on Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.

This collaboration marks Sofar's launch in the Pittsburgh market, where it will continue to bring live music experiences to unconventional spaces throughout the city and provide a platform for local talent to gain exposure, the company said.

The Aug. 23 concert is the latest event in the 'Sheetzertainment' series, which includes live shows, unique activations and wild collaborations throughout Sheetz's operating footprint, as Convenience Store News recently reported. The chain launched Sheetzertainment with a one-night-only surprise concert outside a Pittsburgh Sheetz store featuring the iconic pop punk band The All-American Rejects as part of the recording artists' unpredictable House Party Tour.

Headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz is a family-owned and -operated convenience store chain with more than 26,000 employees. The company operates more than 790 store locations throughout Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Sheetz is No. 12 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds