Sheetz Enters New Entertainment Partnership

The exact location of the show will be revealed the day of the event. Tickets cannot be purchased ahead of time, but they can be won by entering at www.sofarsounds.com/comp/sheetz-pittsburgh. The entry form closes on Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.

This collaboration marks Sofar's launch in the Pittsburgh market, where it will continue to bring live music experiences to unconventional spaces throughout the city and provide a platform for local talent to gain exposure, the company said.

The Aug. 23 concert is the latest event in the 'Sheetzertainment' series, which includes live shows, unique activations and wild collaborations throughout Sheetz's operating footprint, as Convenience Store News recently reported. The chain launched Sheetzertainment with a one-night-only surprise concert outside a Pittsburgh Sheetz store featuring the iconic pop punk band The All-American Rejects as part of the recording artists' unpredictable House Party Tour.

Headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz is a family-owned and -operated convenience store chain with more than 26,000 employees. The company operates more than 790 store locations throughout Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Sheetz is No. 12 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.