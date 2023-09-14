Sheetz Grows Its Store Count to 700

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. opened its milestone 700th convenience store on Sept. 12.

The company held a grand opening ceremony at the Columbus, Ohio-area store that featured a tractor trailer filled with local food donations, major giveaways such as Free Sheetz for a Year, and more.

More than 70 years after beginning operations as a small dairy store in Altoona, Sheetz has not only grown to 700 stores but also employs 25,000-plus people across six states with plans to expand to Michigan, the company said. Sheetz expects to open its first c-store in Detroit in 2025.

"As a family, we are humbled to celebrate this remarkable milestone and are thankful to each and everyone of our employees, past and present, who have helped make this possible," said President and CEO Travis Sheetz. "Driven by a mission to constantly reinvent ourselves and put the Sheetz as we know it today, out of business, I couldn't be more excited about the future and our path to 1,000 stores."

Sheetz was recently named No. 3 on Fortune magazine's list of Best Workplaces in Retail, which highlights top U.S. companies that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect and care for their employees and communities. For the third time in four years, Sheetz was the only convenience store retailer to appear on the list.

"Unique benefits and advancement opportunities reflect the company's genuine concern for employees' well being — a respect that is felt within work groups and extends across the counter through Total Customer Focus," wroteFortune.

In addition to its commitment to employees, the retailer offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses and vacation time.

"The culture is amazing — the fact that you can have a virtual meeting and almost everyone takes the time to say thank you at the end says a lot. The way that everyone works together, and for the greater good of the company," said one employee.

Sheetz was also included in the 2023 Companies That Care list by Great Place to Work and PEOPLE magazine.

Based in Altoona, Sheetz operates c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Sheetz is No. 10 among the Convenience Store News Top 100 Convenience Store Chains of 2023.