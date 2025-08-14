 Skip to main content

Sheetz Officially Launches 'Sheetzertainment' Series

The experience will deliver live shows, unique activations and wild collaborations throughout the retailer's operating footprint.
Danielle Romano
Sheetz_All-American Rejects concert teaser 1
Photo credit: GMV Photography

ALTOONA, Pa. — Chainsaw-cut sandwiches and live concerts are just part of the lineup Sheetz Inc. is offering guests with the chain's new live entertainment series, "Sheetzertainment."

An all-new experience, Sheetzertainment is designed to fuel guests' fun and excitement beyond the retailer's restaurant-quality dining experience, Sheetz said. Sheetzertainment will continue delivering a full lineup of live shows, unique activations and wild collaborations throughout Sheetz's operating footprint.

The chain launched Sheetzertainment with a one-night-only surprise concert outside a Pittsburgh Sheetz store featuring the iconic pop punk band The All-American Rejects as part of the recording artists' unpredictable House Party Tour.

Fresh off their newest single, "Sandbox" and their first album drop in 13 years, the House Party Tour brings the All-American Rejects to their fans, with surprise pop-up concerts at untraditional venues all over the country. On Aug. 8, the band traded backyards for blacktop, and turned Sheetz into the ultimate parking lot party.

Sheetz_All-American Rejects concert teaser 2
Photo credit: David Heath

Concert tickets became available two hours before showtime, with alerts sent to fans who signed up for surprise tour notifications. For the stop, only those in the greater Pittsburgh area who joined the list received the inside scoop on show details.

In addition to this surprise stop, Sheetz was named the official convenience partner for the JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour, featuring The All-American Rejects and the Jonas Brothers, which kicked off Aug. 10, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Through this partnership, fans can look forward to behind-the-scenes content and surprise moments at Sheetz locations, that are filmed by the bands, throughout the duration of the tour.

"Chainsaws, sandwiches, surprise concerts and iconic bands — that's just a regular month at Sheetz!" said Ryan Sheetz, executive vice president of marketing and supply chain. "We're not just a convenience store that provides flavor-packed experiences. We're your front-row ticket to unforgettable entertainment and the party is just getting started."

The next installment in the Sheetzertainment series will take place on Saturday, Aug. 23, in Pittsburgh, with a dynamic collaboration with Sofar Sounds, a company known for transforming everyday spaces into intimate live music venues. This event will spotlight three rising local artists in a secret show experience. Additional details will be announced soon. 

Headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz is a family-owned and -operated convenience store chain with more than 26,000 employees. The company operates more than 790 store locations throughout Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Sheetz is No. 12 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

