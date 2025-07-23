Sheetz Promo Is a 'Cut' Above Other Experiences

Consumers can visit the Chainsaw-Sliced Sandwich Experience website for the exact store location.

"As a company, we are obsessed with staying ahead of the competition in the sandwich game. Naturally, chainsaws felt like the ultimate power move," said Ryan Sheetz, executive vice president of marketing and supply chain at Sheetz. "Just kidding, of course. But what we are dead serious about is how pumped we are for this partnership with Liquid Death. It is truly unlike anything the retail space has ever seen before. No one has ever offered sandwiches sliced by a chainsaw — this is completely ridiculous, totally unforgettable and the kind of high energy fun our customers will love."

In addition to the chainsaw slicing option, customers who purchase an MTO sandwich at any Sheetz location all day long on Friday will receive $2 off a Liquid Death 19.2-ounce water or tea. The offer is limited to one redemption per customer and must be added in the Sheetz app under the OFFERZ tab.

"Everyone's been waiting for something as innovative as chainsaw-sliced sandwiches to shake up the sandwich space, and we're super excited to bring it to life with a partner like Sheetz, who's known for having some of the best made-to-order sandwiches out there," said Greg Fass, vice president of marketing at Liquid Death.

To celebrate the unprecedented collaboration, Sheetz and Liquid Death also teamed up to drop an exclusive line of limited-edition "Sandwich Slayer" merchandise. Customers can now shop the collection, which includes T-shirts, baseball caps, bucket hats, tote bags, aprons, chef towels and safety glasses, exclusively at SheetzShop.com while supplies last.

Headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz is a family-owned and -operated convenience store chain with more than 26,000 employees. The company operates more than 770 store locations throughout Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Sheetz is No. 12 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.