Sheetz Ranks Among 'Best Companies to Work For' Over 10 Consecutive Years
100 Best Companies to Work For Methodology
The 100 Best Companies to Work For list honors companies that build a high-trust workplace environment, measured through Great Place To Work’s proprietary survey platform. Confidential feedback from more than 1.3 million employees in the United States is matched against human resources data from companies. Only companies with consistently high survey responses across the 60 statements that comprise the Trust Index Survey are honored with placement on the list.
The recognition comes as Sheetz announced its goal to hire 1,350 employees company-wide during hiring events at each of its 770-plus locations last week. The company is now looking to fill 1,000 positions company-wide. Individuals interested in working at Sheetz are encouraged to visit jobs.sheetz.com to explore available job opportunities.
For its commitment to its workforce, Sheetz also ranked second in the 2024 Best Workplaces in Retail list by Fortune. The convenience retailing company offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, 12-week fully paid maternity leave, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more.
Inclusion on the annual ranking occurs as Sheetz continues its expansion west. The retailer opened its first-ever store in Michigan last year and recently began construction on its second store in the Detroit metro area. Sheetz plans to continue this momentum with groundbreakings of more than a dozen Detroit metro locations later this year and into 2026, and remains on track to open 50 to 60 locations in southeast Michigan over the next five to six years.
For the complete Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2025 list, click here.
Headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 26,000 employees. The company operates 770-plus c-stores throughout Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.