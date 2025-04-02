Sheetz Ranks Among 'Best Companies to Work For' Over 10 Consecutive Years

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. has been named to the 2025 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. This marks the convenience store chain's 10th straight year being named to this prestigious workplace list.

Now in its 28th year, the annual list recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures and high employee satisfaction. Sheetz is ranked 40th and is the only convenience chain included on this year’s ranking.

"We do not take this honor lightly, as being named to this prominent workplace list for 10 straight years reflects our commitment to our employees," said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. "As a family-owned and -operated company, the success and well-being of our team members have always been our top priority. They are the face of our brand in every community we serve, and we remain dedicated to providing them with fulfilling careers built on a culture of respect and a shared purpose of caring for people."