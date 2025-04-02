 Skip to main content

Sheetz Ranks Among 'Best Companies to Work For' Over 10 Consecutive Years

It is the only convenience store chain to appear on the annual ranking.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Sheetz employees_thumbs up teaser

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. has been named to the 2025 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. This marks the convenience store chain's 10th straight year being named to this prestigious workplace list. 

Now in its 28th year, the annual list recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures and high employee satisfaction. Sheetz is ranked 40th and is the only convenience chain included on this year’s ranking.

[Read more: Sheetz Opens Third Wellness Center]

"We do not take this honor lightly, as being named to this prominent workplace list for 10 straight years reflects our commitment to our employees," said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. "As a family-owned and -operated company, the success and well-being of our team members have always been our top priority. They are the face of our brand in every community we serve, and we remain dedicated to providing them with fulfilling careers built on a culture of respect and a shared purpose of caring for people."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

100 Best Companies to Work For Methodology

The 100 Best Companies to Work For list honors companies that build a high-trust workplace environment, measured through Great Place To Work’s proprietary survey platform. Confidential feedback from more than 1.3 million employees in the United States is matched against human resources data from companies. Only companies with consistently high survey responses across the 60 statements that comprise the Trust Index Survey are honored with placement on the list.

The recognition comes as Sheetz announced its goal to hire 1,350 employees company-wide during hiring events at each of its 770-plus locations last week. The company is now looking to fill 1,000 positions company-wide. Individuals interested in working at Sheetz are encouraged to visit jobs.sheetz.com to explore available job opportunities.

For its commitment to its workforce, Sheetz also ranked second in the 2024 Best Workplaces in Retail list by Fortune. The convenience retailing company offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, 12-week fully paid maternity leave, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more.

Inclusion on the annual ranking occurs as Sheetz continues its expansion west. The retailer opened its first-ever store in Michigan last year and recently began construction on its second store in the Detroit metro area. Sheetz plans to continue this momentum with groundbreakings of more than a dozen Detroit metro locations later this year and into 2026, and remains on track to open 50 to 60 locations in southeast Michigan over the next five to six years.

For the complete Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2025 list, click here.

Headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 26,000 employees. The company operates 770-plus c-stores throughout Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. 

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds