Sheetz Reaches Store Network Milestone

The chain has an ambitious goal of opening 1,000 stores by 2028.
Danielle Romano
ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is marking a milestone with the grand opening of its 800th store on Aug. 28.

Over the last 70-plus years, the Altoona-based chain has expanded across seven states and today operates in Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. The company has an ambitious goal of having 1,000 stores opened by 2028. 

"Our family is incredibly humbled to be able to reach this milestone," said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. "It speaks to the dedication of our amazing employees and the loyalty of our customers across every community we serve. As we look toward 1,000 stores, we are excited to offer more customers our all-in-one convenience experience, create more quality jobs and continue being a positive force in the neighborhoods we serve."

Beyond the Stores

Not only has Sheetz grown to 800 stores, but it employs more than 26,000 employees. Each Sheetz location employs approximately 30 individuals. 

The chain has recently been recognized for its commitment to people:

Since the opening of its 700th store in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 12, 2023, Sheetz has experienced significant growth. Recent expansion highlights include:

  • In 2023, Sheetz expanded into Dayton, Ohio, and now has nearly 10 stores in the market, with plans to open 10 more in the next few years.
  • In August 2024, Sheetz officially entered Michigan by opening its first-ever Detroit-area store, followed by the opening of a second Detroit-area store last month. Sheetz plans to open 50 to 60 locations in southeast Michigan over the next five to six years.
  • Last year, Sheetz opened its first two locations in the greater Cincinnati area in Franklin, Ohio, and Springboro, Ohio.
  • Last year, Sheetz opened its first two stores in Toledo, Kan. In May 2025, Sheetz opened two additional stores in this market and is planning to open more later this year.
  • Last year, Sheetz broke ground on the construction of its new food preparation and distribution center in Findlay, Ohio, to support the company's growth across this area. Sheetz hosted an event for local, regional and state officials this past June to share major construction updates and highlight the latest progress of its $169 million distribution center.

To commemorate the opening of its 800th store, the retailer will host a special grand opening celebration for the Raleigh, N.C., store that will include major community donations and customer giveaways. 

Bringing the celebration across its entire operational footprint, Sheetz is thanking customers and celebrating the long Labor Day weekend by offering two free hot dogs with any purchase from Aug. 28 through Sept. 2. The offer is available at all 800 Sheetz locations through the OFFERZ tab in the Sheetz app (extras and add-ons not included).

All Sheetz locations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

