Sheetz Reaches Store Network Milestone

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is marking a milestone with the grand opening of its 800th store on Aug. 28.

Over the last 70-plus years, the Altoona-based chain has expanded across seven states and today operates in Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. The company has an ambitious goal of having 1,000 stores opened by 2028.

"Our family is incredibly humbled to be able to reach this milestone," said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. "It speaks to the dedication of our amazing employees and the loyalty of our customers across every community we serve. As we look toward 1,000 stores, we are excited to offer more customers our all-in-one convenience experience, create more quality jobs and continue being a positive force in the neighborhoods we serve."