Sheetz Recognized Among Top 100 'Companies That Care'

ALTOONA, Pa. — For the second consecutive year, Sheetz Inc. is being recognized among Great Place to Work and People magazine's "Companies that Care" list.

The annual list, now in its sixth year, highlights the top companies in the United States that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment. Sheetz ranks 64th on this year's list.

"It is an honor to be included in such an incredible list and be alongside companies that also take pride in their commitment to their employees and communities they serve," said Sheetz President and CEO Travis Sheetz. "Day in and day out, our organization strives to ensure that the family values my uncle instilled when he founded Sheetz in 1952 continue today. To do that we work to create a place where employees know they are valued and members of the community know that we are there for them."

This marks the second time in three years that Sheetz has been ranked on the Companies that Care list. In 2020, Sheetz was included in the list, which specifically focused on how companies responded to the COVID-19 crisis to care for their employees, their communities and the world.

In 2021, Sheetz made more than $70 million in investments in store employee wages, as well as an investment doubling the tuition assistance offered to employees through the company's College Tuition Reimbursement program.

The convenience retailer also announced early last year that it had updated its parental leave policy to include 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

To support the local communities it serves, Sheetz works with several charitable organizations including the Special Olympics, which it has supported for 30 years through financial contributions, product donations and event volunteers. The convenience operator also fights hunger through weekly food donations to local food banks and works with Sheetz For the Kidz, an employee-driven nonprofit organization which has helped more than 150,000 children in need, living in the communities Sheetz serves, celebrate the holidays.

Sheetz also recently celebrated its two-year anniversary of joining the Better Buildings Challenge, an initiative led by the U.S. Department of Energy to reduce energy output by 20 percent over the next 10 years. Since joining the Better Buildings Challenge, Sheetz stores have already reduced their energy intensity by 14 percent, according to the company.

This year's Companies that Care rankings are based on more than 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more 6.1 million employees. The surveys ask employees about relevant experiences on how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and in their communities.

Rankings also reflect Great Place to Work's assessment of the generosity of each organization's benefits, philanthropic and community support, with particular focus on activities occurring in the last year.

Altoona-based Sheetz has more than 23,000 employees. It operates 640-plus c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina.