​Sheetz Submits Plan to Enter Delaware

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is amping up to add another marketplace to its operational footprint.

The Pennsylvania-based retailer — which currently operates in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina — is planning to bring the Sheetz name to the state of Delaware, reported The Delaware Gazette.

According to the news outlet, the Delaware Planning Commission approved a Combined Preliminary and Final Development Plan from Skilken Gold Real Estate Development for a Sheetz to be constructed on approximately 4.6 acres of land. The site currently contains two vacant buildings.

The proposal calls for a 6,007-square-foot convenience store, featuring a drive-thru located on the south side of the building and four fueling islands that would include eight gas pumps.

"We get a little upset when we are referred to as a fuel station," Frank Petruziello, president of development for Skilken Gold. "Not because we don't sell fuel, we certainly do. But so does Kroger and so does Walmart. … We have come from the food industry, we have come from selling groceries, and have come from the restaurant business. We've added fuel as a service to our customers, just like Kroger and others have added fuel [stations].

"Our DNA is not in a drill rig in Texas. Our DNA is in a pasture in Pennsylvania," he continued. "This is not a Speedway with wrapped plastic sandwiches. … Our food is made to order. It's not coming from this bin on a shelf where you pull it out and plop it on a bun."

According to the report, the Delaware location would offer two access points: right-in, right-out-only access off of Sunbury Road and a full-movement curb cut on Mill Run Road Crossing.

The developers are required to perform a traffic impact study on the site, which is currently underway, and must be approved by the city engineer. Any required traffic improvements will be the responsibility of the developers to complete.

Speaking on concerns about the additional traffic Sheetz may bring to an already congested area, Commissioner Jim Halter said the city is doing the best it can with The Point project, which will help the traffic congestion but will never alleviate the traffic issue altogether.

He said that while Sheetz may add traffic, it won't be any different than the stores recently approved at Glennwood Commons, the apartments that were approved last year, or any other type of development that is coming to that area of Delaware.

"We don't have an interest in operating in a bad traffic situation. That's why we spend so much money on our very expensive consultants. We don't do that just to satisfy [Delaware Project Engineer] Carrie Fortman. We do it to satisfy ourselves also, that we can operate efficiently and not be a burden on the traffic system," said Petruziello.

Delaware City Council will hold the first reading for the Sheetz proposal on March 9.

In total, Altoona-based Sheetz operates 600 convenience stores.