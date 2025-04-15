Sheetz's MTO Menu Earns 'Coolest Thing Made in PA' Crown

ALTOONA, Pa. — Pennsylvania voters have spoken, and Sheetz Inc.'s Made-to-Order (MTO) menu is officially the "Coolest Thing Made in PA!"

The convenience store chain's popular foodservice menu defeated Crayola Crayons, which are produced in Easton, Pa., to win the title in the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry's (PA Chamber) third annual tournament.

"From our public bracket unveiling in March to reveling in the close matchups over these last several weeks and seeing the voters weigh in, this year's contest wasn't only fun but again showcased Pennsylvania's excellence in manufacturing, consumer engagement and brand loyalty," said PA Chamber President and CEO Luke Bernstein. "We love hosting this annual contest to remind people how many incredible products are made here and beloved across the Commonwealth, the nation and worldwide. Congratulations to Sheetz on their well-deserved victory!"

