 Skip to main content

Sheetz's MTO Menu Earns 'Coolest Thing Made in PA' Crown

The retailer's foodservice program won over 64 other homegrown competitors.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
Sheetz logo

ALTOONA, Pa. — Pennsylvania voters have spoken, and Sheetz Inc.'s Made-to-Order (MTO) menu is officially the "Coolest Thing Made in PA!" 

The convenience store chain's popular foodservice menu defeated Crayola Crayons, which are produced in Easton, Pa., to win the title in the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry's (PA Chamber) third annual tournament.

"From our public bracket unveiling in March to reveling in the close matchups over these last several weeks and seeing the voters weigh in, this year's contest wasn't only fun but again showcased Pennsylvania's excellence in manufacturing, consumer engagement and brand loyalty," said PA Chamber President and CEO Luke Bernstein. "We love hosting this annual contest to remind people how many incredible products are made here and beloved across the Commonwealth, the nation and worldwide. Congratulations to Sheetz on their well-deserved victory!"

[Read more: Sheetz Ranks Among 'Best Companies to Work For' Over 10 Consecutive Years]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The 2025 tournament generated more than 65,000 votes collected via the PA Chamber's X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn pages, and amassed more than 500,000 social media impressions.

"We are honored and so grateful to be named the 'Coolest Thing in Pennsylvania,'" said Ryan Sheetz, executive vice president of marketing and supply chain at Sheetz. "Our MTOs have been fueling Sheetz Runs for almost 40 years across the Commonwealth bringing value, customization and variety to Sheetz Freakz everywhere — 24/7/365!"

The competition, which was sponsored by EXIM Bank, featured 64 teams across various industries, in every region of Pennsylvania. Nominees were determined following months of public input.

Sheetz was also recently nominated for the Best Gas Station For Food award in this year's USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 26,000 employees. The company operates 770-plus c-stores throughout Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds