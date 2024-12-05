Six Convenience Retailers Take Spots Among Top Private Companies

All six were also the only convenience and gas companies to appear on the 2023 America's Top Private Companies list. Last year, Love's held the No. 9 spot, QuikTrip held the No. 17 spot, RaceTrac held the No. 18 spot, Wawa held the No. 20 spot, Sheetz held the No. 27 and FJ Management, the parent company to Maverik — Adventure's First Stop and most recently Kum & Go, held the No. 81 spot.

The top five companies are on the 2024 list are:

Cargill ($160 billion in revenue and 160,000 employees) Koch ($125 billion in revenue and 120,000 employees) Publix Super Markets ($57.1 billion in revenue and 255,000 employees) Mars ($50 billion in revenue and 150,000 employees) H-E-B Grocery Co. ($46.5 billion in revenue and 154,000 employees)

Forbes has been tracking America's largest private companies since 1985. This year's ranking comprises 275 companies — the largest since 2008, the last year before the threshold was doubled to $2 billion, according to the news outlet.

Companies are ranked by revenue for the most recently completed fiscal year. For more than 85% of the list members, that means calendar 2023. Others have fiscal years that ended as recently as October 2024.