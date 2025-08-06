Six Trends Driving the Future of Convenience Retailing

NATIONAL REPORT — A new report from Intouch Insight reveals six trends that will drive the future of convenience retailing, where foodservice now rivals fuel, tech-enabled touchpoints extend dwell time and loyalty programs bridge the gap between on-site and digital engagement.

The "2025 Convenience Store Trends Report" is an annual deep dive into how American shoppers define great convenience — and how leading chains are turning those expectations into revenue.

"By pairing on-site mystery shop and audit results evaluating performance at leading convenience-store brands with consumer survey data, this study shows exactly where the bar sits and how operators can clear it," said Cameron Watt, president and CEO at Intouch.

[Read more Consumer Insights here]