Six Trends Driving the Future of Convenience Retailing
Intouch Insight: The c-store of tomorrow is equal parts kitchen, media network and energy hub.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
The six trends are:
1. Made-to-order (MTO) goes mainstream
- What the data reveals: Eighty-five percent of U.S. shoppers have tried MTO food at a convenience store, and hot-meal purchases climbed from 29% in 2024 to 35% in 2025.
- Why it matters: Foodservice growth raises customer expectations to QSR-levels. Execution benchmarks need to change to capture market share, according to Intouch.
2. Value parity with QSRs
- What the data reveals: Seventy-two percent view c-stores as a viable alternative to quick-service restaurants, up from 56% a year ago.
- Why it matters: Cross-industry competitive meal bundles and pricing analytics are table stakes to protect share-of-stomach.
3. Loyalty as an engine
- What the data reveals: Seventy-two percent of shoppers are in a c-store loyalty program and 85% would join if rewards are personalized, yet cashiers failed to mention loyalty 65% of the time during audits.
- Why it matters: In-store coaching and prompts can unlock digital engagement, increased loyalty and incremental spend.
4. Retail media turns screens into salespeople
- What the data reveals: Forty-seven percent of shoppers noticed digital ads on-site —almost double last year's 27% — and more than one-third bought because of them.
- Why it matters: Coordinating content, placement, and measurement converts eye-share into high-margin ad revenue.
5. Electric vehicle (EV) charging drives incremental visits
- What the data reveals: Twenty percent of consumers choose a store specifically for its EV chargers, with millennials over-indexing at 45%.
- Why it matters: Longer dwell times create an opportunity for bigger baskets if amenities like food, seating and Wi-Fi, and service standards meet expectations.
6. Clean stores, trusted food
- What the data reveals: Seventy percent say overall cleanliness influences whether they believe food is fresh.
- Why it matters: Consistent standards and audit routines build confidence, repeat visits, and positive reviews.
"The c-store of tomorrow is equal parts kitchen, media network and energy hub," added Watt. "Operators who harmonize those roles won't just meet expectations; they'll redefine convenience for the next decade."
The "2025 Convenience Store Trends Report" is available here.
Intouch Insight helps multilocation brands achieve operational excellence and exceed customer expectations through powerful customer service, operational excellence and mystery shopping solutions. With more than 40 years of experience, Intouch Insight supports more than 300 of the world's most beloved brands.