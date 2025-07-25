Small Operators Turn to Engaging Store Designs

Analyze the Customer Journey

Before investing a single dollar in any physical renovations or other design changes, industry experts stress that each operator should conduct a comprehensive customer journey analysis to identify the critical improvement opportunities for their store(s).

"Walk through your entire property with fresh eyes, from the moment a vehicle approaches your location to the final interaction at checkout," McCauley advised. "Document each touchpoint where design may influence perception and behavior."

He suggests prioritizing changes based on their maximum impact potential, such as:

Exterior presence and approach visibility: These crucial first impressions determine whether more discerning demographics, such as women, younger generations and higher-income customers, even consider entering your store.

Forecourt-to-store transition areas: Strategic design elements here can dramatically increase the conversion rate from fuel-only to in-store purchases.

High-visibility zones: These are areas within the store that naturally draw customer attention and create opportunities for impulse sales.

Operational bottlenecks: Consider areas where design improvements could simultaneously enhance customer experience and staff efficiency.

Customer pain points: Identify these through direct feedback and observation, particularly areas that create friction or negative impressions.

Regarding the latter, deferred maintenance issues are among the most visible and telltale signs customers use to judge a retail environment, noted BDL Managing Partner Byron Anderson. Dirty vents, stained ceiling tiles, broken lights and outdated restrooms will create negative first impressions and cast doubt on the business' overall quality of service and the offer. A fresh coat of paint and addressing the basics can dramatically uplift any space.

"To truly evaluate your store, think about all the mission trips your customers make throughout the day — grabbing coffee, picking up a cold beverage, ordering breakfast or reaching for a snack — and then, literally, walk their path," Anderson said.

Questions to ask include: Is the product clearly visible? Is the surrounding area clean? Are items grouped logically to show breadth of choice, not scattered throughout the store?

Thinking about high-visibility zones, smaller operators can easily, and inexpensively, reinvent their stores as a gifting destination — a miniature remodel of sorts that can pay for other improvements, according to Steve Dekker, managing director for the Americas at Blackhawk Network, a global payments provider.

"Well-run gift card programs can be a lucrative year-round revenue stream with a small in-store footprint," he relayed. "A gift card mall in-store can expand your assortment of shoppable items, and allows you to drive additional spend beyond the card's value and encourage return visits that deepen brand engagement."

The company's research has found that most U.S. consumers (88%) pair a gift card with another gift item, with greeting cards, chocolate and wine being the top three.

Make Experience-Focused Tweaks

Modern convenience stores are using smart lighting, open layouts and attractive product displays to create spaces customers genuinely enjoy visiting — what design experts like McCauley call "experience-focused design." The concept is a fit for independents.

"Small operators have a distinct advantage here. Their ultimate knowledge of local preferences allows them to create personalized, community-specific environments that larger chains with standardized designs simply cannot replicate," said McCauley.

Adaptive display systems can replace static gondolas with modular fixture solutions, which elevate merchandise presentation while enabling reconfiguration for seasonal promotions, emerging categories or shifting consumer preferences, creating "retail theater" that transforms ordinary products into compelling visual stores within a limited footprint.

Distinctive category zones are another modern idea for the small operator to adopt. Creating mini-destinations within the store using simple design changes like special lighting, different flooring and unique fixtures can go a long way. Coffee stations, fresh food areas and local product displays work especially well with this approach, according to McCauley.

"Small operators can excel here by creating memorable category experiences that feel personally curated for their specific community, something cookie-cutter chain stores struggle to achieve with their standardized designs," he said.

BDL Partners is a strong believer in what Anderson calls the "atmospherics" of design — using lighting to create intentional highlights and contrasts rather than relying on flat, even illuminated systems. "Light should draw attention to the right zones and moments within the store," he said. "Color palettes should lean toward neutral tones and textures that create warmth and longevity, while graphics should play a supportive, not dominant, role. The days of oversized ice cube images above the cooler are behind us."

Additionally, Anderson pointed out that today, visual language within a store needs to feel refined and purposeful. "Resist clutter by removing outdated posters, dusty signs and tape remnants that make your store feel tired and neglected," he urged. "Commit to a quarterly signage reset. A clean, visually calm store communicates professionalism, attention to detail and respect for your customers."

The Future of C-store Design

Curious as to what might shape store design in the future?

The way Bona sees it, technology will continue to play an increasingly important role, streamlining everything from order fulfillment, stocking and training to enabling faster, more convenient ways for customers to shop, pay and be rewarded for their loyalty.

"The real opportunity lies in seamlessly integrating technology into the store design, so it enhances the experience without drawing attention to itself," he said. "When done right, tech becomes invisible, working in the background to make every interaction feel smarter, faster and more personalized."

McCauley echoes that integrated technology will accelerate, even for smaller operators, with the continued evolution of frictionless checkout systems, personalized digital touchpoints and smart shelving. He also envisions more store layouts and fixture systems that can quickly adapt to changing consumer preferences, seasonal opportunities and emerging product categories without costly renovations.

"This built-in adaptability gives independents crucial speed advantages over rigid chain competitors when responding to market shifts or local trends," he noted.

Community-centered design will also gain prominence as small operators leverage their local connections as an advantage against larger competitors, creating spaces that "serve as neighborhood hubs rather than just transaction points," McCauley added.