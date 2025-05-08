The Smirnoff ICE Sunny Days Variety Pack is inspired by the nostalgic tastes of summer past. The product features four frozen treat-inspired flavors: Lemon Shaved Ice; Orange Cream Pop; Red, White & Berry (a blend of cherry, citrus and blue raspberry); and Cosmic Snowcone (described as a flavorful blast of red berries and citrus flavors). Now available in a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans, the Sunny Days Variety Pack has a suggested retail price of $17.99. In addition, Red, White & Berry is available in its own 12-pack of 12-ounce cans, as well as a six-pack of 11.2-ounce bottles.