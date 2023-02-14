Mars Wrigley introduced Snickers Hi Protein bars, a new performance nutrition bar. The bars feature the same chocolate, caramel and peanut ingredients Snickers is known for but with the addition of 20 grams of protein. The bars are aimed at both athletes and exercise beginners who want the benefit of high protein without sacrificing taste, according to the company. Snickers Hi Protein bars are available at select retailers, with the product set to go nationwide later this year. Servings are available in a 2.01-ounce single size bar.