Sound Payments and J3 Point-of-Sale (J3 POS) – Ganymede Technologies Corp. are partnering to provide an integrated in-store and EMV-at-the-pump packaged solution for gas stations. The Sound Easy Pump is a semi-integrated secure solution that enables EMV at the pump in a couple of hours or less and supports contactless payment via card tap, QR code scanning, PIN-on-glass, remote key injection, MSR, or EMV chip and PIN. Made for high-volume and fast sales, the solution allows for features such as off-site monthly backup, QuickBooks integration, inventory management, regulatory reporting and cash drawer security. The Sound Easy Pump is PCI 5 compliant and PCI 6 ready, and does not require the purchase of new pumps to install.