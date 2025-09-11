The State of the Small Operator: Important Takeaways From Convenience Store News' Exclusive Research

VIEW ON DEMAND

Of the 152,255 convenience stores currently serving customers in the United States, 63% are owned by single-store owners or those with less than 10 stores in total. Despite their collective power, though, independents and small chains must work harder than large operators to shield themselves from the impact of increasing operational costs, difficulties around labor hiring and retention, and countless other challenges.



For the past six years, Convenience Store News has conducted an annual State of the Small Operator Study, which surveys c-store operators with 20 stores or less to better understand the unique opportunities and obstacles they face and gauge their performance vs. the industry’s larger operators.



In this special webinar, Convenience Store News' Vice President of Research Beth Brickel will explore the findings of our 2025 State of the Small Operator Study and share important takeaways from this exclusive research.



Brickel also will be joined by Convenience Store News Editor-in-Chief Linda Lisanti and WAM President Win Schiller Jr. for an insightful discussion on how small operators can supercharge their business.

VIEW ON DEMAND