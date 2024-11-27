Stewart's Shops Drops New Merchandise for Cyber Monday

Stewart's fans can also purchase the convenience store chain's most popular clothing products online:

Classic Stewart's hooded sweatshirt

Flannel pants

Stewart's socks

Adirondack t-shirt

Classic Stewart's t-shirt

Stewart's Online Shop debuted in November 2022, opening up the availability of its branded products to customers hundreds of miles away. According to convenience retailer, more than 10,000 orders have been placed through the online shop over the past year.

Stewart's Shops isn't the only convenience store chain to offer customers the chance to find its items online. 7-Eleven Inc.'s online merchandise store, 7Collection, is rolling out an array of jolly apparel and accessories just in time for the holidays. The lineup of seasonal styles and must-have gifts includes 7-Eleven store replica collectible and themes string lights.

Upcoming 7Collection deals include up to 80% off select items for Black Friday and the kickoff of "11 Days of Giftmas" on Cyber Monday, featuring special deals every day from Dec. 1 through Dec. 11. This includes free limited-edition Tetris handheld gaming devices shaped like 7-Eleven's iconic frozen beverage, the Slurpee drink, on select days with select purchases, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops operates 360 c-stores across 31 counties in upstate New York and southern Vermont.