Stewart's Shops Thanks Employees With $2.8M in Bonuses

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops rewarded its employees, referred to as partners, with bonuses totaling $2.8 million.

Nearly 4,900 full- and part-time workers received bonus checks equivalent to a week of pay.

Additionally, any employee that started after September 2021 received $100 as a thank you.

"The bonus comes as a thank you to our partners for all their hard work and commitment throughout the pandemic," the company wrote on its website. "These past few years have been particularly challenging for everyone but especially workers on the frontlines. Stewart's Shops have stayed open continuously throughout the pandemic, providing essential food and fuel for our customers. Through mask mandates, strict sanitation guidelines and the struggle of everyday life changes, Stewart's Shops have managed to remain a safe, quick and easy stop to get your essentials."

The bonuses were granted to all employees, not just those enrolled in its Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops operates more than 345 c-stores in 31 counties across upstate New York and southern Vermont.