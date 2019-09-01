The Strengths & Weaknesses of C-stores

The “convenience” business has never been more competitive. Today, almost every type of retail outlet — grocery store, drugstore, supercenter, e-commerce site — is seeking to make their shopping experience “convenient” for harried consumers. EIQ Research Solutions, sister company of Convenience Store News, surveyed convenience store shoppers to determine the strengths and weaknesses of varying store types, and understand what the convenience channel needs to do in order to compete and win against other retail types.