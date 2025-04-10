Sunoco Brings In-Car Payment Option to Its North America Network

"Our platform was designed to simplify and transform the way drivers interact with services like fueling while hitting the road," said Evgeny Klochikhin, founder and CEO of Sheeva.AI. "Partnering with a leading energy network like Sunoco allows us to bring this technology to millions of drivers across North America."

The seamless payments and rewards program will be available to thousands of drivers at Sunoco stations this summer, according to Sheeva.AI. The company is working with multiple automotive partners to have the technology implemented and available in more than 1 million vehicles by the end of 2025.

The partnership goes beyond simply streamlining the fueling process, according to Klochikhin. "We're revolutionizing the entire customer journey at these gas stations," he said.

This expansion follows Sheeva.AI's deployment in India, where it partnered with Stellantis to enable fueling in Citroën C3 and Basalt vehicles. The company continues to add new services such as electric vehicle charging, car washes, parking and tolls. It has mapped more than 3 million service points around the world.

Headquartered in Dallas, Sunoco is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating in more than 40 U.S. States, Puerto Rico, Europe and Mexico.