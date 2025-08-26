 Skip to main content

Sunoco Enters Multiyear Rewards Partnership

The Pay with Points loyalty program will add rewards stacking and instant sign-up.
Melissa Kress
DALLAS — Sunoco LP is partnering with Velocity Logic Group to enhance its loyalty program across more than 5,200 sites. 

Under the multiyear strategic pact, Sunoco will deploy Velocity Logic's end-to-end loyalty cloud solution across its network of fuel sites to deliver next-generation add-on loyalty functionality that stacks rewards, streamlines on-site enrollment, and enables consumers of third-party credit and debit cards to redeem their rewards points on fuel purchases.

According to a release, Velocity Logic's technology enables Sunoco customers to combine multiple offers and incentives — combining cents-off-per-gallon fuel discounts and third-party partner rewards — into a single transaction, maximizing value and driving higher basket sizes.

At the pump or in the store, customers can soon enroll in Sunoco's loyalty program instantly with just a mobile phone number, eliminating friction in the sign-up process and accelerating member acquisition. Once enrolled, members are eligible to receive discounts on fuel, thanks to a seamless integration with Sunoco's point-of-sale system, Velocity Logic added. 

The expanded loyalty and payment features will roll out in the coming months in select markets with plans to be available at all Sunoco sites by the end of the year.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Sunoco to bring a seamless, modern loyalty experience to millions of consumers," said Raymond H. Stanton, III, CEO of Velocity Logic Group. "By integrating rewards stacking and instantaneous enrollment directly at the pump — and empowering customers to pay with points in real time — we're helping Sunoco elevate engagement, frequency and average transaction value."

Binghamton, N.Y.-based Velocity Logic Group operates a nationwide real-time technology platform that integrates with point-of-sale systems to provide dynamic scoring, targeted promotions and comprehensive reporting. The company's flexible suite of solutions — spanning loyalty rewards, enrollment, loyalty cloud, "Target All" AI-engine and "Pay with Points" platforms — has generated more than $120 million in value and processed more than 1.2 billion transactions across 10,000 retail sites. 

Dallas-based Sunoco is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating in more than 40 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Europe and Mexico. The partnership's midstream operations include an extensive network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and more than 100 terminals. This critical infrastructure complements the partnership's fuel distribution operations, which serve approximately 7,400 Sunoco and partner branded locations and additional independent dealers and commercial customers. Sunoco's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP.

