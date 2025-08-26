Sunoco Enters Multiyear Rewards Partnership

DALLAS — Sunoco LP is partnering with Velocity Logic Group to enhance its loyalty program across more than 5,200 sites.

Under the multiyear strategic pact, Sunoco will deploy Velocity Logic's end-to-end loyalty cloud solution across its network of fuel sites to deliver next-generation add-on loyalty functionality that stacks rewards, streamlines on-site enrollment, and enables consumers of third-party credit and debit cards to redeem their rewards points on fuel purchases.

[Read more: Sunoco LP to Acquire Parkland in $9.1B Deal]

According to a release, Velocity Logic's technology enables Sunoco customers to combine multiple offers and incentives — combining cents-off-per-gallon fuel discounts and third-party partner rewards — into a single transaction, maximizing value and driving higher basket sizes.

At the pump or in the store, customers can soon enroll in Sunoco's loyalty program instantly with just a mobile phone number, eliminating friction in the sign-up process and accelerating member acquisition. Once enrolled, members are eligible to receive discounts on fuel, thanks to a seamless integration with Sunoco's point-of-sale system, Velocity Logic added.