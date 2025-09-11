 Skip to main content

SunStop Marks National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

Participating locations will offer meal deals and exclusive daily giveaways.
Danielle Romano
The exterior of the SunStop convenience store in Tallahassee.

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — SunStop, the convenience store subsidiary of Southwest Georgia Oil Co. (SWGA Oil), is celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, from Sept. 14-20.

The annual celebration, sponsored by the American Trucking Association, shines a spotlight on the millions of professional truck drivers who play a vital role in delivering essential goods across the country.

At participating SunStop locations, professional drivers can enjoy special combo meals priced at $4 and $5, featuring a hamburger or hotdog, a sweet treat and a fountain drink. 

Additionally, the convenience retailer is partnering with Red Bull, Reign, Mars Wrigley and Celsius to offer daily giveaways exclusively for truck drivers. The daily giveaway schedule is: 

  • Sept. 14 — Free Celsius drink
  • Sept. 15 — Free Snickers bar
  • Sept. 16 — Free Reign Storm drink
  • Sept. 17 — Free 8.4-ounce Red Bull

Then, on Sept. 18, SunStop will hold a truck driver photo contest. Professional drivers are encouraged to take a photo with their truck at a SunStop store and share it on the retailer's social media pages. One winner will be selected to receive a SunStop Swag Bag filled with merchandise and a $200 gift card.

"Truck drivers are the backbone of our business and some of our most loyal customer base," said Troy Calhoun, SunStop's vice president of retail operations. "We are proud to recognize their hard work and dedication. These incredible individuals don't just support our store — they keep us and the rest of the country moving by delivering the food, fuel essentials we all rely on."

Headquartered in Bainbridge, SWGA Oil operates SunStop Convenience Stores, SunStop Markets and Total Petroleum. SunStop has 70 convenience stores.

