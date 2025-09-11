SunStop Marks National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

Additionally, the convenience retailer is partnering with Red Bull, Reign, Mars Wrigley and Celsius to offer daily giveaways exclusively for truck drivers. The daily giveaway schedule is:

Sept. 14 — Free Celsius drink

Sept. 15 — Free Snickers bar

Sept. 16 — Free Reign Storm drink

Sept. 17 — Free 8.4-ounce Red Bull

Then, on Sept. 18, SunStop will hold a truck driver photo contest. Professional drivers are encouraged to take a photo with their truck at a SunStop store and share it on the retailer's social media pages. One winner will be selected to receive a SunStop Swag Bag filled with merchandise and a $200 gift card.

"Truck drivers are the backbone of our business and some of our most loyal customer base," said Troy Calhoun, SunStop's vice president of retail operations. "We are proud to recognize their hard work and dedication. These incredible individuals don't just support our store — they keep us and the rest of the country moving by delivering the food, fuel essentials we all rely on."

Headquartered in Bainbridge, SWGA Oil operates SunStop Convenience Stores, SunStop Markets and Total Petroleum. SunStop has 70 convenience stores.