Supplier Spotlight: Big Game Edition

Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America will be running numerous ads and providing on-site events during football's big night in order to highlight some of its most popular brands. The company recruited a bevy of well-known talent to support their campaigns, most notably the cast and crew of "Breaking Bad," who will be reviving characters from the critically acclaimed show in PopCorners Popped-Corn Snack's first Super Bowl commercial.

"Bringing PopCorners to the Super Bowl stage for the first time is a tremendous moment for a brand on the rise," said Brett O'Brien, chief marketing officer at Frito-Lay North America. "We're showcasing why fans love this air-popped, never-fried snack in an exciting and unexpected way through the lens of two characters who could've used their talents to 'Break Into Something Good.'"

PopCorners brought the ad to life with the help of actors Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Raymond Cruz, reprising their roles as Walter White, Jesse Pinkman and Tuco Salamanca respectively. The brand brought on "Breaking Bad" creator, head writer, executive producer and director Vince Gilligan to help reimagine certain iconic scenes and incorporate series elements into the spot, such as Walter's infamous RV and Tuco's wardrobe.

"Breaking Good" will premiere on TV during Super Bowl LVII in the first commercial break of the third quarter.

In addition to the in-game advertisement from PopCorners, Frito-Lay has a second Super Bowl spot from Doritos, which encourages fans to "Try Another Angle." So far, Doritos has released three different teasers building up to the game.

Doritos originally announced its 23rd year at the Super Bowl with a nondescript photo of a superstar's hand. The brand invited fans toguess whose hand it might be appearing in the Doritos' commercial, with some getting it right: six-time Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow.

In the "Paparazzi" teaser, Harlow is seen being swarmed by fans and cameras with one paparazzi demanding answers on his rumored love triangle, but the answer will only be found in the snack's game day ad, which will also feature Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Elton John and Missy Elliot.

"Doritos has a long history of surprising fans with the unexpected through bold Super Bowl commercials," said Jess Spaulding, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Foods Canada. "We're thrilled to bring this campaign to Canada for the Super Bowl."

Fans also received an opportunity to win an appearance alongside Harlow in the commercial by checking out the dance moves from @vibin.wit.tay and sharing their own best triangle-inspired dance on TikTok.