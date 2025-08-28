 Skip to main content

Supplier Spotlights: Diebold Nixdorf, The Imagine Group & PepsiCo

22nd Century Group, TruAge and more also announce new initiatives and partnerships.
8/28/2025

NATIONAL REPORT — While it's important for convenience-store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News regularly highlights such efforts in this roundup.

22nd Century Group Inc.

Tobacco manufacturer 22nd Century Group began shipments of its new Pinnacle VLN Gold and Pinnacle VLN Menthol reduced nicotine cigarettes into distribution. These initial Pinnacle VLN shipments support a sales launch expected on Sept. 1 at almost 1,000 locations across 12 states for a top five U.S. convenience store chain.

22nd Century Group logo

"Pinnacle's conventional cigarette product lines have been very successful for this c-store chain, establishing strong brand loyalty with customers," said Larry Firestone, CEO of 22nd Century Group. "We are excited to launch our new Pinnacle VLN products, representing our second early adopter partner VLN brand, expanding the reach and awareness of this innovative solution designed specifically to give smokers a choice with respect to their nicotine intake with an eye on improving public health.

"This opportunity reinforces the validity of the FDA's [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] recent proposed low nicotine mandate that would require all combustible tobacco products to be less than 0.7 milligram, a standard that VLN products deliver on. This equates to roughly a 95% reduction in nicotine compared to traditional cigarettes."

Pinnacle VLN cigarettes expand 22nd Century's total Pinnacle branded product offerings, which include conventional cigarettes, cigarillos and moist snuff. VLN products use proprietary tobacco grown with 95% reduced nicotine content. They are the first and only combusted tobacco products to comply with the FDA's proposed new "tobacco product standard for nicotine yield of cigarettes and certain other combusted tobacco products."

Circana

Technology and data firm Circana completed its acquisition of NCSolutions (NCS), a joint venture between Nielsen and Catalina that improves advertising effectiveness. With this acquisition, Circana significantly expands its media measurement capabilities. Circana announced its intent to acquire NCS last year. 

Circana Logo

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented NCS team to Circana and meaningfully enhance our media capabilities," said Stuart Aitken, president and CEO of Circana. "Allocating finite marketing resources is one of the most critical and challenging decisions organizations face today, and there is no substitute for comprehensive, real-time data and actionable insights to optimize outcomes. Bringing together Circana and NCS data, technology assets and industry-leading expertise will deliver more value for our clients as we work with them to maximize every media and marketing dollar they spend."

Clients of both organizations will gain broader access to audience targeting, media measurement, in-flight optimization and clean room solutions, the company said. This combination will also increase efficiency and offer improved products and services to fuel clients’ growth through more targeted and impactful advertising.

NCS joins Circana's Media team, which works with advertisers and their agencies to plan, target, activate, measure and optimize media spend. Its solutions portfolio is built on a robust enterprise technology platform, actionable consumer packaged goods and general merchandise shopper, sales and causal data sets, and advanced analytics. The Circana Media team is led by Cara Pratt, president of global retail and media for Circana. 

Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf extended its U.S.-based production capabilities by establishing a new retail technology line at its North America manufacturing facility in North Canton, Ohio.

Combined with the company's supply chain strategy, this in-house manufacturing approach provides quality, responsiveness and full customer focus for domestic grocery, general merchandise, quick-service restaurant (QSR), and fuel and convenience retailers. This enhancement is a result of Diebold Nixdorf's strategic approach to managing global supply chains and production to achieve greater control and predictability in its manufacturing processes.

Diebold Nixdorf is already building self-ordering kiosks for Tillster, its strategic software and distribution partner in the QSR space, in order to serve major customers, including multiple top 20 QSR chains in the region. The production range of the new retail line also includes self-service checkout solutions, such as the modular DN Series EASY family, enabling various deployment options based on a single-platform concept and primarily deployed in the grocery and general merchandise industry verticals. 

"We are delighted to manufacture for our U.S. customers within the country," said Ilhami Cantadurucu, executive vice president, global retail at Diebold Nixdorf. "Not only does this give us greater flexibility, but the new production line has also come at exactly the right time, both with respect to our growth objectives in the region and the current macroeconomic environment. In combination with our strong services capabilities, the localization of our solutions delivery gives our North America-based customers additional confidence that they can rely on us to meet their needs."

The Imagine Group

Imagine, a leader in visual communications, launched a state-of-the-art Digital Lab, completing extensive building renovations. This unveiling underscores Imagine Studio’s commitment to innovation and excellence in creating immersive branded environments, the company said.

The Digital Lab provides customers with an immersive space to explore and customize both physical and digital solutions. This new advanced environment, empowers Imagine's clients to engage with cutting-edge technology before making significant capital commitments, according to the company. 

"Our new digital lab fills a critical market need by offering integrated talent for both digital and physical experiences," said CEO Don McKenzie. "With on-site rapid prototyping, we can quickly develop and create striking designs that foster brand loyalty and maximize consumer engagement. This approach has revolutionized in-store marketing for retail, hospitality, grocery, c-store, and food service industries."

Furthermore, he said, the Digital Lab features Imagine's Dotti platform, enabling clients to visualize their omnichannel offering through a unified platform, streamline in-store marketing and integrate campaigns across digital and print channels. 

Imagine invites clients and partners to visit the new Digital Lab and co-create innovative solutions that will transform the industry.

Lula Commerce

Lula Commerce, a leading digital commerce transformation platform for convenience retailers, expanded its integration with PDI Technologies, fully utilizing the PDI Commerce API to unlock even greater value for retailers who rely on PDI to manage their back-office operations.

Logo for Lula Commerce

This PDI-certified integration empowers convenience store operators to fully digitize their in-store and online operations by ensuring real-time sync between Lula’s platform and the PDI ecosystem. Retailers can now:

  • Automatically update inventory in Lula Hub and other Lula-powered platforms using data from their PDI back office
  • Write completed order transactions fulfilled through Lula directly back to PDI, providing seamless end-of-day reconciliation and bookkeeping
  • Ensure accuracy across all channels, reducing manual work and inventory discrepancies
  • Eliminate 10-15 hours per week of manual data entry, on average, for store managers
  • Improve order-level accuracy by more than 98%, across both in-store and delivery transactions

"This is about more than syncing data — it’s about accelerating digital transformation for the entire convenience retail industry," said Tom Falzani, chief product officer at Lula. "By connecting Lula directly with PDI, we're removing the digital friction that's holding stores back and giving retailers the infrastructure they need to compete in a modern, on-demand economy."

Lyons Specialty Co. LLC

Lyons Specialty, a wholesale distributor based in Port Allen, La., purchased the key assets of Franklin Supply Inc., a c-store supplier headquartered in Franklin, La. This strategic merger brings together two longstanding, family-operated businesses with deep roots in the Louisiana wholesale distribution industry. 

"We are thrilled to welcome Franklin Supply into the Lyons family," said Hugh W. Raetzsch Jr., CEO of Lyons Specialty. "Both companies share a commitment to exceptional customer service, community engagement and supporting the growth of our clients' businesses. This merger allows us to combine our strengths and continue providing top tier service throughout Louisiana."

Franklin Supply customers can expect uninterrupted service, with the added benefits of Lyons Specialty’s expanded product offerings and logistical capabilities, the companies said.

"Joining forces with Lyons is a natural fit for us and our clients," said Keith Landen, president of Franklin Supply. "Our shared values and dedication to our customers make this an exciting opportunity to enhance services and reach."

This strategic merger emphasizes Lyons Specialty’s commitment to growth while preserving the personalized service and community focus that both companies have championed for decades, the company said.

National Retail Solutions Inc. (NRS)

Point-of-sale technology company NRS partnered with delivery platform DoorDash to leverage DoorDash’s retail APIs to strengthen small independent retailers across America. NRS and DoorDash share a common mission to empower local businesses and strengthen communities through powerful technology and support. 

NRS_DoorDash

"Local communities are the soul of America, and the local businesses that support them are the beating heart," said Elie Y. Katz, CEO and president of NRS. "This important partnership allows those businesses to thrive in the face of uncertainty, ensuring local communities flourish. ... This partnership with DoorDash gives these local entrepreneurs powerful tools to manage online ordering capabilities in a centralized, automated Order Management Platform right from their POS or NRS Merchant Portal."

Automating access to DoorDash's marketplace ensures that merchants can present all their available products with near-real-time inventory to customers on DoorDash, he added. "All orders are aggregated into the Order Management Platform for seamless preparation and fulfillment, meaning store owners and their employees can maximize their operational efficiency while continuing to serve their in-store customers."

The initial launch is focusing exclusively on liquor retailers. As the partnership expands, the goal is to bring these shared benefits to a broader range of retailers. With further rollout, NRS integration with DoorDash brings a new level of store management to mom-and-pop retailers, the companies said. 

PepsiCo Inc.

PepsiCo closed its acquisition of poppi for $1.95 billion, including $300 million of anticipated cash tax benefits for a net purchase price of $1.65 billion. The transaction also includes a performance-based earnout contingent on achieving certain performance metrics.

PepsiCo & poppi

This acquisition marks a significant step in PepsiCo's ongoing transformation of its portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to meeting evolving consumer preferences for great-tasting, functional products, the company said. 

poppi, a fast-growing prebiotic soda brand, is among PepsiCo's recent acquisitions, including Siete and Sabra, aimed at aligning with consumers’ modern wellness priorities.

"poppi represents a compelling strategic fit within our short- and long-term vision for the future of beverages," said Ram Krishnan, CEO of PepsiCo Beverages U.S. "Its rapid growth, strong consumer engagement, and differentiated functional positioning make it a dynamic addition to our portfolio. We are excited to scale poppi's momentum and unlock new growth through our capabilities. We’re just getting started."

On a mission to modernize soda for the next generation, poppi is a fast-growing functional soda brand made with prebiotics, fruit juice, and apple cider vinegar, offering a refreshing, low-calorie drink with no more than 5 grams of sugar per serving.

“PepsiCo's belief in the poppi brand is a tremendous validation of the work we’ve done to advance our mission," said Chris Hall, CEO of poppi. “Their partnership and resources will be instrumental as we scale to our next phase of growth. We're incredibly grateful to our passionate community and look forward to welcoming even more consumers into the poppi portfolio."

Resnick Distributors 

Resnick Distributors launched a new Premium Cigar Program, an offering it said will "revolutionize" cigar sales in convenience stores, tobacco shops, liquor stores, gas stations and more. Known for providing top-tier c-store distribution services, Resnick Distributors expands its reach with a comprehensive selection of more than 1,000 premium cigars, curated to enhance any retailer's product lineup. 

"Our new Premium Cigar Program is designed to turbo-charge the profits of our partners," said Steven Hudes, vice president of marketing for Resnick Distributors. "We believe in equipping our retailers with the best products to drive sales and attract customers. With our new cigar launch, we're offering unparalleled price, quality and selection to help our partners thrive in a competitive marketplace."

TruAge

TruAge, the innovative, universally accepted age-verification system that makes it easier to more accurately verify an adult customer's age when purchasing age-restricted products, and its core technology have been incorporated into the latest W3C Verified Credentials, Verifiable Credentials 2.0 introduced in May.

The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) is an international council created in 1994 to create and publish web standards to ensure the growth and development of the web.

TruAge logo

The new W3C Verified Credentials, which were ratified in late April by its governing body, are a comprehensive update to web standards and affirm that TruAge technology is the centralized standard for digital personhood, making TruAge the accepted standard for all applications that involve age verification.

"TruAge was developed to address strong consumer interest in using a trusted and reliable digital ID that combined consumer privacy and ease of use with the potential for mass retail integration, and it has delivered on that promise. It is very gratifying that W3C agrees with our vision and solution," said Paul Ziv, TruAge's vice president of technology and operations.

Verifiable credentials are increasingly important as communications and commerce continues to go digital, because they can contain all the same information as physical credentials, similar to driver's licenses and other identification cards. Importantly, by adding technologies such as digital signatures, verifiable credentials can be tamper-proof and seen as more trusted than their physical counterparts.

Upwards of 95,000 convenience and fuel retailers who use Commander by Verifone or Passport by Invenco by GVR (formerly Gilbarco), along with other cloud-based systems such as PlatformPOS by Success Systems and Clover, are eligible to use TruAge in the United States. 

