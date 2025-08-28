Supplier Spotlights: Diebold Nixdorf, The Imagine Group & PepsiCo

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented NCS team to Circana and meaningfully enhance our media capabilities," said Stuart Aitken, president and CEO of Circana. "Allocating finite marketing resources is one of the most critical and challenging decisions organizations face today, and there is no substitute for comprehensive, real-time data and actionable insights to optimize outcomes. Bringing together Circana and NCS data, technology assets and industry-leading expertise will deliver more value for our clients as we work with them to maximize every media and marketing dollar they spend."

Clients of both organizations will gain broader access to audience targeting, media measurement, in-flight optimization and clean room solutions, the company said. This combination will also increase efficiency and offer improved products and services to fuel clients’ growth through more targeted and impactful advertising.

NCS joins Circana's Media team, which works with advertisers and their agencies to plan, target, activate, measure and optimize media spend. Its solutions portfolio is built on a robust enterprise technology platform, actionable consumer packaged goods and general merchandise shopper, sales and causal data sets, and advanced analytics. The Circana Media team is led by Cara Pratt, president of global retail and media for Circana.

Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf extended its U.S.-based production capabilities by establishing a new retail technology line at its North America manufacturing facility in North Canton, Ohio.

Combined with the company's supply chain strategy, this in-house manufacturing approach provides quality, responsiveness and full customer focus for domestic grocery, general merchandise, quick-service restaurant (QSR), and fuel and convenience retailers. This enhancement is a result of Diebold Nixdorf's strategic approach to managing global supply chains and production to achieve greater control and predictability in its manufacturing processes.

Diebold Nixdorf is already building self-ordering kiosks for Tillster, its strategic software and distribution partner in the QSR space, in order to serve major customers, including multiple top 20 QSR chains in the region. The production range of the new retail line also includes self-service checkout solutions, such as the modular DN Series EASY family, enabling various deployment options based on a single-platform concept and primarily deployed in the grocery and general merchandise industry verticals.

"We are delighted to manufacture for our U.S. customers within the country," said Ilhami Cantadurucu, executive vice president, global retail at Diebold Nixdorf. "Not only does this give us greater flexibility, but the new production line has also come at exactly the right time, both with respect to our growth objectives in the region and the current macroeconomic environment. In combination with our strong services capabilities, the localization of our solutions delivery gives our North America-based customers additional confidence that they can rely on us to meet their needs."

The Imagine Group

Imagine, a leader in visual communications, launched a state-of-the-art Digital Lab, completing extensive building renovations. This unveiling underscores Imagine Studio’s commitment to innovation and excellence in creating immersive branded environments, the company said.

The Digital Lab provides customers with an immersive space to explore and customize both physical and digital solutions. This new advanced environment, empowers Imagine's clients to engage with cutting-edge technology before making significant capital commitments, according to the company.

"Our new digital lab fills a critical market need by offering integrated talent for both digital and physical experiences," said CEO Don McKenzie. "With on-site rapid prototyping, we can quickly develop and create striking designs that foster brand loyalty and maximize consumer engagement. This approach has revolutionized in-store marketing for retail, hospitality, grocery, c-store, and food service industries."

Furthermore, he said, the Digital Lab features Imagine's Dotti platform, enabling clients to visualize their omnichannel offering through a unified platform, streamline in-store marketing and integrate campaigns across digital and print channels.

Imagine invites clients and partners to visit the new Digital Lab and co-create innovative solutions that will transform the industry.

Lula Commerce

Lula Commerce, a leading digital commerce transformation platform for convenience retailers, expanded its integration with PDI Technologies, fully utilizing the PDI Commerce API to unlock even greater value for retailers who rely on PDI to manage their back-office operations.