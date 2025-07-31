Supplier Spotlights: GSTV, Mars & Philip Morris International

"I've always been a fan of Snickers, so putting my name — and my game — on these packs is a win," Allen said. "Whether you're taking the field or taking your fantasy line-up to victory, Snickers has your back when hunger strikes."

The limited-edition bars are available nationwide through summer, dropping just ahead of preseason.

"Snickers has been a part of football culture for over 20 years," said Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer of Mars Wrigley North America, the manufacturer of Snickers. "With the help of NFL MVP Josh Allen, Snickers is turning every halftime into a moment of delicious satisfaction and giving fans something new to rally behind."

Motion Technology Inc.

Motion Technology, a leading manufacturer of ventless kitchen solutions, partnered with Kaufhold's Kurds, a leading producer of high-quality Wisconsin cheese curds, on a new rebate program for retailers, restaurants bars and other commercial kitchens. The partnership offers customers a "Buy 2, Get 2 Free" rebate, allowing foodservice operators to maximize their menu offerings and profits.

Kaufhold's Kurds makes hand-breaded cheese curds in a variety of flavors, including jalapeno, garlic and habanero. Their light, crispy coating and two-minute fry time make them a flavorful and efficient appetizer option, the company said.

To take advantage of the rebate, retailers must:

Purchase or lease an AutoFry, a fully automated deep frying system, or the MultiChef, an all-in-one rapid cooking system that reduces cooking times by up to 80%.

Order two cases of Kaufhold's or Curdtown Cheese Curds from a local foodservice distributor.

Submit qualified distributor invoices to Kaufhold's Kurds to receive the rebate.

"We're excited to partner with Kaufhold's Kurds on this initiative, helping our customers not only expand their menus with high-quality cheese curds but also increase profitability through this exclusive rebate," said Danielle Fantasia, marketing manager at Motion Technology.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) introduced its IQOS heated tobacco system in the greater Fort Lauderdale, Fla., area this spring. The "Be the First" pilot program gives Fort Lauderdale area residents ages 21 and older who consume nicotine the opportunity to join a waiting list to be among the first to try this innovative product.

The announcement comes after more than 5,000 adults ages 21 and over participated in the "Be the First" pilot program in Austin, Texas, where IQOS is now commercially available.

In Florida, around 3.31 million legal-age consumers regularly use nicotine. The majority of them use cigarettes, the most harmful form of nicotine consumption, or use other traditional tobacco products. PMI is on a mission to improve public health by providing alternatives that are a better choice than continuing to smoke, the company said.

"We believe having a portfolio of satisfying smoke-free alternatives can help traditional tobacco users switch completely and walk away from cigarettes for good," said Stacey Kennedy, U.S. CEO, PMI. "The Fort Lauderdale region offers a dynamic blend of culture and industry, and we’re thrilled to introduce IQOS to this community."

IQOS heats tobacco instead of burning it, significantly reducing the production of harmful chemicals compared with cigarettes. While the product is not risk-free and contains nicotine, which is addictive and not risk-free, it's a better alternative for adults ages 21 and older who smoke, the company said. IQOS is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a modified risk tobacco product, which means the FDA has found it appropriate for the promotion of public health.

IQOS is available in around 70 countries. Since launching in Japan a decade ago, it has helped an estimated 23 million adults worldwide make the switch from cigarettes.

RangeMe

RangeMe and ECRM, industry leaders in product discovery, sourcing and purchasing for retailers and product suppliers, launched a new global sourcing initiative that connects buyers and brands based on primary country of origin. The platform helps retailers discover products from trade-friendly regions that align with their sourcing strategies, cost structures and compliance goals.

TariffSmart Sourcing empowers buyers to navigate shifting trade landscapes and find the right products faster, the companies said. It also enables suppliers to gain exposure with buyers who are specifically seeking products from their region of production.

"With all the uncertainty around tariffs, buyers are being more selective when sourcing their products," said Wayne Bennett, senior vice president of retail for ECRM and RangeMe. "The TariffSmart Sourcing initiative streamlines the process of discovering products from regions with favorable rates."

Retail and foodservice buyers can browse curated collections on RangeMe and participate in targeted discovery campaigns and ECRM sessions designed around origin-based sourcing needs.

On RangeMe, buyers can find organized and curated product collections by country and region, including in North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, South America and Africa.

For suppliers, TariffSmart Sourcing provides a strategic way to gain visibility with the right buyers based on where their products are made, the companies said.

RangeMe is an ECRM company.

Ravyx

STCR and SIR, two longtime leaders in retail technology, have merged under a single, unified brand, Ravyx. The combination brings together a team of seasoned professionals and top-tier technology partnerships under one name, working even more closely together to deliver proven solutions for grocery, convenience stores, wine and liquor, and general retail businesses.

"After nearly six decades as STCR, we're proud to launch our new identity as Ravyx, a name that reflects our strength, vision and future," said Farrell McKenna, president of the U.S. division for Ravyx. "This transformation marks more than a merger between STCR and SIR; it’s a renewed commitment to our customers. By uniting two exceptional teams across the U.S. and Canada, we’re bringing together deep grocery expertise, tier-one technology solutions, and unmatched support and service to better serve grocers across North America. We are the same team, have the same passion, and the same commitment, now under one bold new name."

Ravyx is a point-of-sale technology provider serving the grocery and other retail industries for more than 50 years. From independent stores to regional chains, Ravyx delivers tailored solutions that streamline operations, improve customer service, and drive store success.

"This is a defining point in time. By uniting our companies under a single brand, we are sharpening our focus and elevating the value we bring to retailers," said Rich Wernerth, CEO of Ravyx. "Our customers can count on the same trusted team, world-class technology, exceptional service, and unwavering commitment — now powered by a stronger, unified identity that embodies our shared vision for the future."