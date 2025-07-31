 Skip to main content

Supplier Spotlights: GSTV, Mars & Philip Morris International

360training.com, Johnson Brothers, RangeMe and more also announce new initiatives and partnerships.
7/31/2025

NATIONAL REPORT — While it's important for convenience-store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News regularly highlights such efforts in this roundup.

360training.com Inc.

360training.com, a leading provider of online compliance and workforce training, acquired Ready Training Online (RTO), a full-service training provider serving the restaurant and convenience store sectors. The acquisition strengthens 360training's mission to deliver industry-specific training that helps businesses stay compliant and develop high-performing teams, the company said.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
RTO & 360training logos

"The acquisition of RTO is a significant milestone for 360training as we continue expanding our footprint in regulated industries," said Tom Anderson, CEO of 360training. "RTO's deep expertise and reputation in the convenience store space align perfectly with our long-term vision to offer best-in-class training to essential industries that keep the country running."

Founded in 2005, RTO has spent two decades helping c-stores and related service businesses across the country develop their frontline workforce and maintain compliance with critical government regulations.

[Supplier Spotlights: The Coca-Cola Co., Krispy Krunchy Chicken & Liquid Barcodes]

"RTO's practical, easy-to-deploy solutions are a natural fit with 360training's expanding family of brands," said Jeff Kahler, founder of Ready Training Online. "In joining 360training, we are confident RTO clients and the convenience industry will continue to receive the training necessary for employee success. I am very proud of the RTO and 360training teams. The hard work on both sides led to a well-coordinated, efficient and non-disruptive acquisition. Their model ensures that becoming part of the 360training family is both effortless and rewarding."

American Car Wash Solutions 

American Car Wash Solutions launched a strategic expansion effort aimed at delivering smarter solutions to car wash operators nationwide. As part of this initiative, the company signed a new distribution agreement with Complete Car Wash Solutions to be the company's lead distributor in the Southeast. 

This milestone marks the first major move under the leadership of CEO John Olert, who acquired American Car Wash Solutions in August 2024.

"My goal is to build on the company's strong foundation and elevate our offerings to meet the evolving needs of car wash operators, especially in metro New York and beyond," said Olert. "This partnership is the first of many steps we’re taking to strengthen our presence across the country."

Complete Car Wash Solutions is led by Nick Gorant, who brings extensive experience, commitment to quality and customer satisfaction to American Car Wash Solutions' team. His knowledge of the Southeast market and organized approach to tunnel installation and sales will allow more owners in the region to benefit from American's product lineup and relationships, the company said.

"Complete Car Wash Solutions is proud to align with a growing, homegrown manufacturer that is both privately owned and truly operator-focused," said Gorant. "It's exciting to partner with a company that embraces the values we share: responsiveness, hands-on support, and a deep commitment to helping operators succeed."

GSTV

The owner of GSTV sold a majority of the forecourt video platform to asset management firm MidOcean Partners. The previous owner, private equity firm Rockbridge Growth Equity, will retain a minority stake in GSTV. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

GSTV is a data-driven, national video platform entertaining targeted audiences at more than 29,000 fuel and convenience retailers nationwide. The company helps drive immediate purchase decisions and creates lasting brand impressions for some of the world’s largest advertisers, the company said. 

"Through our partnership with the GSTV team, we successfully transformed the business to realize new opportunities in an evolving media landscape," said Brian Hermelin, managing partner and co-founder of Rockbridge. "Rockbridge understood that advertisers need new channels to reach today's consumers, and GSTV has delivered a captive audience that we believe has more potential to grow. We look forward to supporting the GSTV and MidOcean teams as the company embarks on its next chapter."

Under Rockbridge's sponsorship, GSTV completed several major strategic initiatives. These include:

  • Recruiting key additions to the company's management team;
  • Scaling the sales and marketing teams;
  • Expanding analytics capabilities;
  • Completing a strategic merger;
  • Investing in programmatic capabilities; and
  • Diversifying revenue sources.

Johnson Brothers

Johnson Brothers, a distributor of wine, spirits and beer, entered the Texas market by acquiring Maverick Beverage Co.'s operations in Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Florida.

Johnson Brothers & Maverick Beverage logos

"This partnership marks an exciting chapter for Maverick and the suppliers we are proud to represent. Johnson Brothers shares our values and our commitment to doing what is right for the suppliers and customers we serve," commented Ryan Schwartz, CEO of Maverick. "We are confident this transition will benefit our team, our partners, and the continued momentum we have built."

As part of the acquisition, approximately 400 Maverick team members will join the Johnson Brothers family, where the companies' aligned values of executional excellence and business-friendly practices will continue to drive growth with new opportunities, the company said.

"Like Johnson Brothers, Maverick has a phenomenal reputation for building premium portfolios with execution and accountability," said Michael Johnson, chairman of Johnson Brothers. "We are excited to welcome their talented team and begin serving the great suppliers they work with today. The Maverick acquisition is a priority for our long-term growth, and we look forward to building on their outstanding success."

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken, one of the fastest-growing hot food concepts in the convenience store business, is now open in Montana, achieving a presence in all 48 contiguous United States. At press time, the quick-service concept was available at six branded locations in the state, including three On The Run c-stores, two Town and Country Supply locations and Ray's Oasis Travel Center. 

The brand also does business in more than 3,200 locations from coast to coast, including a recent partnership at the iconic Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox.

[Read more: Krispy Krunchy Chicken Celebrates Record-Breaking Openings]

"We are proud and excited to enter new territory with our Montana opening. The Treasure State now has a new treasure, and fans can savor their favorite golden fried chicken in any of the contiguous 48 states," said Jim Norberg, CEO of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. "Our sights keep getting bigger, and our loyal customers and dedicated operators are truly leading the way for our incredible growth. It’s a thrill to bring our premium offerings to more communities and share what makes our chicken highly sought after across the country."

Krispy Krunchy specializes in fresh, hand-breaded bone-in chicken and chicken tenders with a mild Cajun spice that offers just the right amount of kick. The brand also offers an award-winning Cajun Chicken sandwich, wings, chicken nuggets, honey biscuits and a variety of sides.

Mars Inc.

The Snickers brand teamed up with Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen to take on halftime hunger like a true MVP. Together, they've launched limited-edition collectible Snickers and Snickers Ice Cream packs, each featuring the fan-favorite superstar.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Mars & Josh Allen

"I've always been a fan of Snickers, so putting my name — and my game — on these packs is a win," Allen said. "Whether you're taking the field or taking your fantasy line-up to victory, Snickers has your back when hunger strikes."

The limited-edition bars are available nationwide through summer, dropping just ahead of preseason.

"Snickers has been a part of football culture for over 20 years," said Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer of Mars Wrigley North America, the manufacturer of Snickers. "With the help of NFL MVP Josh Allen, Snickers is turning every halftime into a moment of delicious satisfaction and giving fans something new to rally behind." 

Motion Technology Inc.

Motion Technology, a leading manufacturer of ventless kitchen solutions, partnered with Kaufhold's Kurds, a leading producer of high-quality Wisconsin cheese curds, on a new rebate program for retailers, restaurants bars and other commercial kitchens. The partnership offers customers a "Buy 2, Get 2 Free" rebate, allowing foodservice operators to maximize their menu offerings and profits.

Kaufhold's Kurds makes hand-breaded cheese curds in a variety of flavors, including jalapeno, garlic and habanero. Their light, crispy coating and two-minute fry time make them a flavorful and efficient appetizer option, the company said.

To take advantage of the rebate, retailers must:

  • Purchase or lease an AutoFry, a fully automated deep frying system, or the MultiChef, an all-in-one rapid cooking system that reduces cooking times by up to 80%.
  • Order two cases of Kaufhold's or Curdtown Cheese Curds from a local foodservice distributor.
  • Submit qualified distributor invoices to Kaufhold's Kurds to receive the rebate. 

"We're excited to partner with Kaufhold's Kurds on this initiative, helping our customers not only expand their menus with high-quality cheese curds but also increase profitability through this exclusive rebate," said Danielle Fantasia, marketing manager at Motion Technology.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) introduced its IQOS heated tobacco system in the greater Fort Lauderdale, Fla., area this spring. The "Be the First" pilot program gives Fort Lauderdale area residents ages 21 and older who consume nicotine the opportunity to join a waiting list to be among the first to try this innovative product. 

The announcement comes after more than 5,000 adults ages 21 and over participated in the "Be the First" pilot program in Austin, Texas, where IQOS is now commercially available.

In Florida, around 3.31 million legal-age consumers regularly use nicotine. The majority of them use cigarettes, the most harmful form of nicotine consumption, or use other traditional tobacco products. PMI is on a mission to improve public health by providing alternatives that are a better choice than continuing to smoke, the company said.

"We believe having a portfolio of satisfying smoke-free alternatives can help traditional tobacco users switch completely and walk away from cigarettes for good," said Stacey Kennedy, U.S. CEO, PMI. "The Fort Lauderdale region offers a dynamic blend of culture and industry, and we’re thrilled to introduce IQOS to this community."

IQOS heats tobacco instead of burning it, significantly reducing the production of harmful chemicals compared with cigarettes. While the product is not risk-free and contains nicotine, which is addictive and not risk-free, it's a better alternative for adults ages 21 and older who smoke, the company said. IQOS is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a modified risk tobacco product, which means the FDA has found it appropriate for the promotion of public health.

IQOS is available in around 70 countries. Since launching in Japan a decade ago, it has helped an estimated 23 million adults worldwide make the switch from cigarettes.

RangeMe

RangeMe and ECRM, industry leaders in product discovery, sourcing and purchasing for retailers and product suppliers, launched a new global sourcing initiative that connects buyers and brands based on primary country of origin. The platform helps retailers discover products from trade-friendly regions that align with their sourcing strategies, cost structures and compliance goals.

TariffSmart Sourcing empowers buyers to navigate shifting trade landscapes and find the right products faster, the companies said. It also enables suppliers to gain exposure with buyers who are specifically seeking products from their region of production.

"With all the uncertainty around tariffs, buyers are being more selective when sourcing their products," said Wayne Bennett, senior vice president of retail for ECRM and RangeMe. "The TariffSmart Sourcing initiative streamlines the process of discovering products from regions with favorable rates."

Retail and foodservice buyers can browse curated collections on RangeMe and participate in targeted discovery campaigns and ECRM sessions designed around origin-based sourcing needs.

On RangeMe, buyers can find organized and curated product collections by country and region, including in North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, South America and Africa.

For suppliers, TariffSmart Sourcing provides a strategic way to gain visibility with the right buyers based on where their products are made, the companies said.

RangeMe is an ECRM company. 

Ravyx

STCR and SIR, two longtime leaders in retail technology, have merged under a single, unified brand, Ravyx. The combination brings together a team of seasoned professionals and top-tier technology partnerships under one name, working even more closely together to deliver proven solutions for grocery, convenience stores, wine and liquor, and general retail businesses. 

"After nearly six decades as STCR, we're proud to launch our new identity as Ravyx, a name that reflects our strength, vision and future," said Farrell McKenna, president of the U.S. division for Ravyx. "This transformation marks more than a merger between STCR and SIR; it’s a renewed commitment to our customers. By uniting two exceptional teams across the U.S. and Canada, we’re bringing together deep grocery expertise, tier-one technology solutions, and unmatched support and service to better serve grocers across North America. We are the same team, have the same passion, and the same commitment, now under one bold new name."

Ravyx is a point-of-sale technology provider serving the grocery and other retail industries for more than 50 years. From independent stores to regional chains, Ravyx delivers tailored solutions that streamline operations, improve customer service, and drive store success.

"This is a defining point in time. By uniting our companies under a single brand, we are sharpening our focus and elevating the value we bring to retailers," said Rich Wernerth, CEO of Ravyx. "Our customers can count on the same trusted team, world-class technology, exceptional service, and unwavering commitment — now powered by a stronger, unified identity that embodies our shared vision for the future."

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds