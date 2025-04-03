Supplier Spotlights: National Retail Solutions, Patron Points & W. Capra

[Read more: Small Operators Race to Keep Up in the Customer Loyalty Game]

"We're excited to collaborate with Google on this initiative further to equip our retailers with the tools necessary for success," said Ari B. Korman, senior vice president of e-commerce at NRS. "The integration drives more store traffic and provides retailers an entirely automated and hassle-free online presence."

NRS retailers with a verified Google business profile can use the new integration to accurately link products to the correct store location, building customer trust and making it easier for them to find the business online.

"The NRS Google integration has made it so much easier for our customers to find the products they need. Our loyal local neighborhood customers rely on us for convenience and this NRS program has been a huge boost to our business and a great asset to our customers," said Rathod Apurva, owner of Juniors Mini Mart in Englewood, N.J.

The integration with Google eliminates time-consuming manual updates and product uploads, providing retailers with a fully automated solution at no cost, NRS said.

NRS operates a leading POS terminal-based platform and NRS Pay credit card processing for small and mid-size independent retailers.

Patron Points Inc.

Patron Points, a loyalty solutions provider dedicated to the convenience store industry, celebrated the one-year anniversary of its formi universal mobile app. Launched in January 2024, the app is the first instant savings digital platform for the c-store channel, according to the company.

Consumers can download and register in the formi app, then instantly save on national consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands at participating locations without the need to submit receipt pictures or wait for reimbursement.

Stores in the formi network receive 100% reimbursement for the discounts passed through to the consumer. Since the launch, more than 3,000 stores across the United States have enrolled with formi. Manufacturers and brands promoted on the formi app in 2024 include Red Bull, General Mills, Hershey, Deli Express, Country Fresh Meats and others.

The app also features tobacco and nicotine savings responsibly behind an age/ID-verification icon.

"Patron Points is pleased to bring digital savings to consumers that shop independent convenience stores across the country and to provide the essential data insights to our manufacturer partners," said Darren Forbes, director of trade relations. "We are delighted with our initial success of formi and look forward to exceptional growth in 2025."

ReposiTrak

Food traceability network ReposiTrak and food retailing technology company Upshop partnered to create a new service to help retailers pull traceability solutions for FSMA 204, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Food Safety Modernization Act. Through the service, retailers can leverage existing supply chain data from ReposiTrak and in-store technology from Upshop for fast source-to-store traceability.

"Retailers had been addressing traceability in fragments to this point, collecting data from various critical tracking events through various systems and solutions, and failing to put the pieces together," said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. "For years, we've been building a network of thousands of suppliers working to share supply chain traceability data. At the same time, Upshop has been perfecting in-store technology. When leveraged together, the retailer gets a full, end-to-end traceability solution."

According to the companies, the key benefits of the partnership for retailers include:

Supply chain traceability data through ReposiTrak

Integrated store-level receiving from Upshop

Meeting the requirements of the FDA's FSMA 204 final rule on food traceability

Improved order and invoice reconciliation

Strengthened food safety and customer trust

Austin, Texas-based Upshop is a provider of a SaaS platform designed to streamline forecasting, ordering, production and inventory optimization processes for food retailers.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, ReposiTrak provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with technology to manage food traceability, compliance and risk management, and supply chain solutions.

Ruiz Food Products Inc.

Frozen Mexican foods manufacturer Ruiz Foods launched a new national advertising campaign centered around the concept of a fiesta in consumers' freezers to demonstrate how El Monterey products are a meal solution for consumers and that they don’t have to sacrifice easy meals for memorable occasions.

"U.S. consumers know choosing El Monterey gives them the taste and quality they desire," said Kim Carroll, president and CEO, Ruiz Foods. "Busy consumers can transform the typical meal into a fiesta night that rocks, delivering on the objective of creating a memorable meal occasion."

Ruiz Foods is on a mission to be America's choice for Mexican and Mexican-inspired meals and snacks at home and on the go.

W. Capra

Following W. Capra's acquisition of Impact 21, the combined entity unveiled a new company logo to reflect the combined companies doing business under the W. Capra name. The deal was first announced in February 2024.