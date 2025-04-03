Supplier Spotlights: National Retail Solutions, Patron Points & W. Capra
NATIONAL REPORT — While it's important for convenience-store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News regularly highlights such efforts in this roundup.
5 Generation Bakers
Jenny Lee Sammiches, manufactured by 5 Generation Bakers, landed a spot on the menus of numerous college campus convenience stores and dining facilities. Locations range from sprawling Big 10 universities, such as the University of Michigan, Michigan State and Indiana University, to smaller colleges, such as Franklin College, Hanover and Robert Morris.
[Supplier Spotlights: AB InBev, InStore.ai & PDI Technologies]
Launched in March 2024, Jenny Lee Sammiches is a brand partnership between 5 Generation Bakers and SwirleeSnax LLC, an independent developer of specialty food products. It’s lineup of products includes individually packaged breakfast sandwiches consisting of French-toasted Jenny Lee Swirl Bread, egg, cheese and either bacon or sausage.
"Over 50% of our Sammich sales in January occurred at colleges," said Scott Baker, president and founder of 5 Generation Bakers. "Our bread, upon which the Sammiches are based, is baked in old-fashioned 'crimp' pans, producing the unique round slices perfect for this type of product."
Bluefin
Integrated payments firm Bluefin partnered with retail solutions company Fiscal Systems Inc. to bring PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) to the convenience store and petroleum space.
Bluefin's P2PE solutions encrypt cardholder data at every payment point, whether at the pump, in-store, curbside or at unattended terminals, enhancing security and reducing PCI (payment-card industry) compliance scope by more than 90%, the company said.
Fiscal Systems PetroVerse Payment Gateway is designed for the fuel industry but is not limited to the fuel sector. The gateway is designed to integrate with any point-of-sale (POS) or software that requires retail or fleet payments, including WEX and Comdata products.
"We are excited to partner with Fiscal Systems and extend a joint P2PE solution to merchants that will fortify their security posture by removing clear-text cardholder data from their ecosystem while significantly reducing PCI-compliance scope," said Derrick Banks, director of business development, Bluefin.
Cantaloupe Inc.
Cantaloupe, a global provider of end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, introduced a new platform, Cantaloupe Capital, in collaboration with Fundbox, a working capital platform for small businesses.