Supplier Spotlights: National Retail Solutions, Patron Points & W. Capra

5 Generation Bakers, Cantaloupe, Mondelēz International, ReposiTrak and more also announce new initiatives, partnerships and accolades.
4/3/2025

NATIONAL REPORT — While it's important for convenience-store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News regularly highlights such efforts in this roundup.

5 Generation Bakers

Jenny Lee Sammiches, manufactured by 5 Generation Bakers, landed a spot on the menus of numerous college campus convenience stores and dining facilities. Locations range from sprawling Big 10 universities, such as the University of Michigan, Michigan State and Indiana University, to smaller colleges, such as Franklin College, Hanover and Robert Morris. 

Launched in March 2024, Jenny Lee Sammiches is a brand partnership between 5 Generation Bakers and SwirleeSnax LLC, an independent developer of specialty food products. It’s lineup of products includes individually packaged breakfast sandwiches consisting of French-toasted Jenny Lee Swirl Bread, egg, cheese and either bacon or sausage.

"Over 50% of our Sammich sales in January occurred at colleges," said Scott Baker, president and founder of 5 Generation Bakers. "Our bread, upon which the Sammiches are based, is baked in old-fashioned 'crimp' pans, producing the unique round slices perfect for this type of product."

Bluefin

Integrated payments firm Bluefin partnered with retail solutions company Fiscal Systems Inc. to bring PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) to the convenience store and petroleum space.

Bluefin's P2PE solutions encrypt cardholder data at every payment point, whether at the pump, in-store, curbside or at unattended terminals, enhancing security and reducing PCI (payment-card industry) compliance scope by more than 90%, the company said.

Fiscal Systems PetroVerse Payment Gateway is designed for the fuel industry but is not limited to the fuel sector. The gateway is designed to integrate with any point-of-sale (POS) or software that requires retail or fleet payments, including WEX and Comdata products.

"We are excited to partner with Fiscal Systems and extend a joint P2PE solution to merchants that will fortify their security posture by removing clear-text cardholder data from their ecosystem while significantly reducing PCI-compliance scope," said Derrick Banks, director of business development, Bluefin.

Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, a global provider of end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, introduced a new platform, Cantaloupe Capital, in collaboration with Fundbox, a working capital platform for small businesses. 

Cantaloupe Capital
Cantaloupe Capital

The new offering provides small businesses with streamlined access to capital for expansion through equipment investments and flexible access to cash flow.

The Cantaloupe Capital offering addresses financing related pain points by focusing on factors like steady business performance and growth potential. With eligibility criteria tailored to small businesses, the platform ensures that more operators can access the capital they need to thrive, the company said.

"The majority of our customers are small and growing businesses, many of them sole proprietors. Cantaloupe understands their need for accessible financing solutions that can help them scale their operations," said Elyssa Steiner, chief marketing officer of Cantaloupe. "With Cantaloupe Capital, we're breaking down barriers to funding by facilitating quick and easy online access to capital for owner-operators that will allow them to invest in new equipment, manage seasonal fluctuations and capitalize on growth opportunities in the rapidly evolving self-service retail space."

Mondelēz International 

Snack maker Mondelēz partnered with Club International de Fútbol Miami (Inter Miami CF) as the professional soccer club's official snacking partner, commencing in the 2025 season. As part of this commitment, Mondelēz brands will use partnership assets such as player appearances, tickets and resources to support local businesses by amplifying their voices to Southern Florida and beyond.

Mondelez_Inter Miami

The sponsorship is rooted in the shared values of community, connection and celebration, recognizing the culture of Miami with opportunities to score once-in-a-lifetime experiences all season long, Mondelēz said.

"Mondelēz products have been at the heart of family gatherings and game-day traditions," said Tanya Berman, senior vice president, biscuits at Mondelēz. "Through this partnership, we're excited to welcome in a new generation of soccer and snack fans, while making a real difference in how they experience their game days."

Inter Miami supporters can discover more of their favorite snack brands' during match day at Chase Stadium in Miami and in the surrounding areas. Fans can engage in unique in-store events and exclusive snack experiences, and even enjoy the latest innovations from participating brands at games.

"At Inter Miami, we pride ourselves on building partnerships that celebrate our vibrant community and enrich the fan experience," said Euan Warren, Inter Miami CF vice president of partnerships. "Teaming up with Mondelēz allows us to bring moments of joy both on and off the pitch. Together, we're creating opportunities for fans to connect, celebrate and make lasting memories with their favorite snacks and favorite team."

Motion Technology Inc.

Motion Technology, an industry leader in ventless kitchen solutions, added Specialized Foodservice & Hospitality as a new manufacturer's representative for the AutoFry ventless fryer. Specialized Foodservice & Hospitality is an independent manufacturer's representative based in Wisconsin. It brings nearly three decades of expertise in the foodservice and hospitality industry. 

"We are thrilled to partner with Specialized Foodservice & Hospitality," said Mike McMahon, national accounts manager at Motion Technology. "Their dedication to understanding the unique needs of their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize commercial kitchens with our AutoFry ventless fryer. With Specialized on board, we’re confident in our ability to provide unparalleled service and support to foodservice operators across Wisconsin."

Specialized Foodservice & Hospitality has a proven track record of success with numerous well-known brands, including Culver’s Restaurants, Marcus Theatres, Kwik Trip, Colectivo, Bartolotta Restaurants and Aurora Health Care.

National Retail Solutions

National Retail Solutions (NRS) announced a new integration with Google that the company said makes it easier for independent retailers to attract shoppers to their stores. 

The collaboration allows retailers to automatically showcase their in-store products to local customers by searching on Google Search, Google Maps and the Shopping tab.

NRS Google integration

"We're excited to collaborate with Google on this initiative further to equip our retailers with the tools necessary for success," said Ari B. Korman, senior vice president of e-commerce at NRS. "The integration drives more store traffic and provides retailers an entirely automated and hassle-free online presence."

NRS retailers with a verified Google business profile can use the new integration to accurately link products to the correct store location, building customer trust and making it easier for them to find the business online.

"The NRS Google integration has made it so much easier for our customers to find the products they need. Our loyal local neighborhood customers rely on us for convenience and this NRS program has been a huge boost to our business and a great asset to our customers," said Rathod Apurva, owner of Juniors Mini Mart in Englewood, N.J.

The integration with Google eliminates time-consuming manual updates and product uploads, providing retailers with a fully automated solution at no cost, NRS said.

NRS operates a leading POS terminal-based platform and NRS Pay credit card processing for small and mid-size independent retailers. 

Patron Points Inc.

Patron Points, a loyalty solutions provider dedicated to the convenience store industry, celebrated the one-year anniversary of its formi universal mobile app. Launched in January 2024, the app is the first instant savings digital platform for the c-store channel, according to the company. 

Consumers can download and register in the formi app, then instantly save on national consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands at participating locations without the need to submit receipt pictures or wait for reimbursement.

Stores in the formi network receive 100% reimbursement for the discounts passed through to the consumer. Since the launch, more than 3,000 stores across the United States have enrolled with formi. Manufacturers and brands promoted on the formi app in 2024 include Red Bull, General Mills, Hershey, Deli Express, Country Fresh Meats and others. 

The app also features tobacco and nicotine savings responsibly behind an age/ID-verification icon.

"Patron Points is pleased to bring digital savings to consumers that shop independent convenience stores across the country and to provide the essential data insights to our manufacturer partners," said Darren Forbes, director of trade relations. "We are delighted with our initial success of formi and look forward to exceptional growth in 2025."

ReposiTrak

Food traceability network ReposiTrak and food retailing technology company Upshop partnered to create a new service to help retailers pull traceability solutions for FSMA 204, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Food Safety Modernization Act. Through the service, retailers can leverage existing supply chain data from ReposiTrak and in-store technology from Upshop for fast source-to-store traceability.

"Retailers had been addressing traceability in fragments to this point, collecting data from various critical tracking events through various systems and solutions, and failing to put the pieces together," said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. "For years, we've been building a network of thousands of suppliers working to share supply chain traceability data. At the same time, Upshop has been perfecting in-store technology. When leveraged together, the retailer gets a full, end-to-end traceability solution."

According to the companies, the key benefits of the partnership for retailers include:

  • Supply chain traceability data through ReposiTrak
  • Integrated store-level receiving from Upshop
  • Meeting the requirements of the FDA's FSMA 204 final rule on food traceability
  • Improved order and invoice reconciliation
  • Strengthened food safety and customer trust

Austin, Texas-based Upshop is a provider of a SaaS platform designed to streamline forecasting, ordering, production and inventory optimization processes for food retailers. 

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, ReposiTrak provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with technology to manage food traceability, compliance and risk management, and supply chain solutions.

Ruiz Food Products Inc.

Frozen Mexican foods manufacturer Ruiz Foods launched a new national advertising campaign centered around the concept of a fiesta in consumers' freezers to demonstrate how El Monterey products are a meal solution for consumers and that they don’t have to sacrifice easy meals for memorable occasions. 

"U.S. consumers know choosing El Monterey gives them the taste and quality they desire," said Kim Carroll, president and CEO, Ruiz Foods. "Busy consumers can transform the typical meal into a fiesta night that rocks, delivering on the objective of creating a memorable meal occasion."

Ruiz Foods is on a mission to be America's choice for Mexican and Mexican-inspired meals and snacks at home and on the go.

W. Capra

Following W. Capra's acquisition of Impact 21, the combined entity unveiled a new company logo to reflect the combined companies doing business under the W. Capra name. The deal was first announced in February 2024.

W. Capra new logo

"When W. Capra and Impact 21 joined forces last April, we were excited about the opportunities to combine our strengths and better serve our clients and their respective industries," said Mike Streams, partner at W. Capra. "This final step of representing both organizations under one brand fully positions us to do just that. Our new logo visually represents the rich history of both brands and who we are as a combined organization."

The logo incorporates the original W. Capra star, referencing the company's high values and standards, and the forward-moving icon of Impact 21, demonstrating vision and transformation, the company said.

As one entity, the new W. Capra forms an end-to-end consulting and services business driving high impact customer-first business transformation.

