SWIPEBY's Customer Loyalty Feature

SWIPEBY, a holistic ordering-to-curbside pickup platform, added a new customer loyalty feature to its platform to allow independent retail outlets to attract new and return customers. Operators will find the customer loyalty feature clean and easy to implement, allowing for greater ownership of critical data that can be used for future marketing purposes. The customer loyalty feature is flexible enough to fit the needs of any store by offering easy program updating if changes need to be made to the loyalty program, customizable conversion for point(s)-to-item or points(s)-to- cash discounts, and the ability to discount the entire cart or only specific items.