Tackling Tobacco: August 2025 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

Nicotine pouch products will be newly taxed like many other tobacco products in 2026 across several states.
Renée Covino
9/5/2025
NATIONAL REPORT — Tobacco legislation and regulation is constantly under review at the local, state and federal levels. In this monthly roundup, Convenience Store News highlights the latest proposals and approved changes happening across the United States.

CALIFORNIA

La Habra — The city is imposing a temporary moratorium on smoke shops while officials examine stricter policies aimed at curbing underage tobacco use, joining a host of other cities trying to crack down on smoke shops in Orange County. 

La Habra officials are considering requiring permits, imposing distancing regulations or even enacting a permanent ban. The city currently has 68 state-licensed tobacco retailers, with 20 that operate exclusively as smoke shops.

Sacramento — In order to legally sell tobacco products to consumers in the state after Jan. 1, 2026, tobacco companies will have to apply to be on the California Unflavored Tobacco List (UTL). 

Tobacco companies will be required to pay a $300 application fee for the first year — with a $150 annual renewal fee required to remain on the list; submit the to the California Attorney General's office; provide the office with basic details about the product; and certify that the product meets California's law that bans most products from having characterizing flavors other than tobacco.

COLORADO

Eagle — The Eagle Town Council passed a ban on flavored tobacco, making the town Colorado's 14th municipality to pass restrictions on the sale of flavored tobacco products. Other Colorado cities that approved similar proposals include Aspen, Boulder, Breckenridge, Carbondale, Denver, Dillon, Edgewater, Frisco, Glenwood Springs, Golden, Keystone, Silverthorne and Snowmass Village. 

The ban in Eagle is expected to go into effect by Jan. 1, 2026.

ILLINOIS

Springfield — Illinois officials raised the tax on tobacco, which includes a slew of products beyond cigarettes. Specifically, the 2026 budget increased the tobacco tax from 36% to 45% of the wholesale price, and for the first time, it includes nicotine pouches like ZYN, as well as other alternative nicotine products. 

LOUISIANA

Baton Rouge — Councilmembers voted in favor of imposing stricter distance requirements on vape stores. Shops that primarily sell tobacco, vapes and similar products are no longer allowed to be within 500 feet of schools, churches, libraries, daycare centers, public parks and other vape shops.

These stores are also now required to display that anyone under 18 is restricted from being in the store. 

MAINE

Augusta — Effective Jan. 5, 2026, the state's cigarette excise tax will increase from $2 to $3.50 per pack, the smokeless tobacco (moist snuff and chewing tobacco) tax will rise from $2.02 per ounce to $3.54 per ounce and the vapor products/nicotine pouches tax will rise from 43% to 75% of the wholesale price. 

The bill also reduces the cigarette stamp discount rate from 1.11% to .66%.

NEBRASKA

Lincoln — Effective Jan. 1, 2026, the state will implement a tax on alternative nicotine products, such as nicotine pouches, at 20% of the retail price.

OREGON

Salem — The state is implementing a 65-cents-per-can excise tax on nicotine pouch packages with 20 consumable units or less and 3.25 cents per consumable unit for packages with more than 20 consumable units. The new levies go into effect Jan. 1, 2026. 

RHODE ISLAND

Providence — State officials are expanding the definition of other tobacco products (OTP) to includes nicotine pouches and will tax those products at the current OTP rate of 80% of the wholesale cost. The change takes effect on Oct. 1, 2025. 

VIRGINIA

Roanoke — The Roanoke City Council is considering an ordinance that would require vape and tobacco shops to pay $20,000 annually to operate within city limits. The fee would specifically target businesses primarily profiting from vape, tobacco, THC and related products, meaning gas stations and convenience stores would be exempt. The ordinance is under review by the city manager and city attorney.

WASHINGTON

Olympia — Effective Jan. 1, 2026, the state will impose the current 95% tax on tobacco products to products that contain nicotine, whether derived from tobacco or synthetically. This now includes nicotine pouches.

