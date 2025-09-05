Tackling Tobacco: August 2025 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

NATIONAL REPORT — Tobacco legislation and regulation is constantly under review at the local, state and federal levels. In this monthly roundup, Convenience Store News highlights the latest proposals and approved changes happening across the United States.

CALIFORNIA

La Habra — The city is imposing a temporary moratorium on smoke shops while officials examine stricter policies aimed at curbing underage tobacco use, joining a host of other cities trying to crack down on smoke shops in Orange County.

La Habra officials are considering requiring permits, imposing distancing regulations or even enacting a permanent ban. The city currently has 68 state-licensed tobacco retailers, with 20 that operate exclusively as smoke shops.

Sacramento — In order to legally sell tobacco products to consumers in the state after Jan. 1, 2026, tobacco companies will have to apply to be on the California Unflavored Tobacco List (UTL).

Tobacco companies will be required to pay a $300 application fee for the first year — with a $150 annual renewal fee required to remain on the list; submit the to the California Attorney General's office; provide the office with basic details about the product; and certify that the product meets California's law that bans most products from having characterizing flavors other than tobacco.

COLORADO

Eagle — The Eagle Town Council passed a ban on flavored tobacco, making the town Colorado's 14th municipality to pass restrictions on the sale of flavored tobacco products. Other Colorado cities that approved similar proposals include Aspen, Boulder, Breckenridge, Carbondale, Denver, Dillon, Edgewater, Frisco, Glenwood Springs, Golden, Keystone, Silverthorne and Snowmass Village.

The ban in Eagle is expected to go into effect by Jan. 1, 2026.