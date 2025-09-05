Tackling Tobacco: August 2025 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup
ILLINOIS
Springfield — Illinois officials raised the tax on tobacco, which includes a slew of products beyond cigarettes. Specifically, the 2026 budget increased the tobacco tax from 36% to 45% of the wholesale price, and for the first time, it includes nicotine pouches like ZYN, as well as other alternative nicotine products.
LOUISIANA
Baton Rouge — Councilmembers voted in favor of imposing stricter distance requirements on vape stores. Shops that primarily sell tobacco, vapes and similar products are no longer allowed to be within 500 feet of schools, churches, libraries, daycare centers, public parks and other vape shops.
These stores are also now required to display that anyone under 18 is restricted from being in the store.
MAINE
Augusta — Effective Jan. 5, 2026, the state's cigarette excise tax will increase from $2 to $3.50 per pack, the smokeless tobacco (moist snuff and chewing tobacco) tax will rise from $2.02 per ounce to $3.54 per ounce and the vapor products/nicotine pouches tax will rise from 43% to 75% of the wholesale price.
The bill also reduces the cigarette stamp discount rate from 1.11% to .66%.
NEBRASKA
Lincoln — Effective Jan. 1, 2026, the state will implement a tax on alternative nicotine products, such as nicotine pouches, at 20% of the retail price.
OREGON
Salem — The state is implementing a 65-cents-per-can excise tax on nicotine pouch packages with 20 consumable units or less and 3.25 cents per consumable unit for packages with more than 20 consumable units. The new levies go into effect Jan. 1, 2026.
RHODE ISLAND
Providence — State officials are expanding the definition of other tobacco products (OTP) to includes nicotine pouches and will tax those products at the current OTP rate of 80% of the wholesale cost. The change takes effect on Oct. 1, 2025.
VIRGINIA
Roanoke — The Roanoke City Council is considering an ordinance that would require vape and tobacco shops to pay $20,000 annually to operate within city limits. The fee would specifically target businesses primarily profiting from vape, tobacco, THC and related products, meaning gas stations and convenience stores would be exempt. The ordinance is under review by the city manager and city attorney.
WASHINGTON
Olympia — Effective Jan. 1, 2026, the state will impose the current 95% tax on tobacco products to products that contain nicotine, whether derived from tobacco or synthetically. This now includes nicotine pouches.