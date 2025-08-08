 Skip to main content

Tackling Tobacco: July 2025 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

An appeals court rules Ohio cities can keep their tobacco enforcement power.
Renée Covino
8/8/2025
Regulations and rules

NATIONAL REPORT — Tobacco legislation and regulation is constantly under review at the local, state and federal levels. In this monthly roundup, Convenience Store News highlights the latest proposals and approved changes happening across the United States.

MAINE

Augusta — Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill into law prohibiting pharmacies from selling tobacco products beginning April 1, 2026. At that time, it will be a civil violation punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 daily for a pharmacy, or retail establishment that contains a pharmacy, to sell tobacco products.

MASSACHUSETTS

Boston — Multiple bills were heard in the state Joint Committee on Public Health in mid-July with no votes taken. Among them: a bill that would exempt from the flavor ban any tobacco product that receives premarket tobacco authorization or a modified risk order from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; a bill that would ban internet sales of tobacco and nicotine products; and a bill that would repeal the statewide flavored tobacco products ban.

[Read more: Opponents Speak Against Proposed Nicotine-Free Generation Law in Massachusetts]

NEW JERSEY

North Bergen — The township's new tobacco retail license law went into effect on Aug. 1, requiring all tobacco retailers to obtain an annual license from the township, in addition to their existing state license. The ordinance also mandates signage requirements, prohibits sampling, requires face-to-face sales, and ensures that all tobacco and vaping products are sold in child-resistant packaging. 

In addition, North Bergen will be the first in the state to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products starting Jan. 1, 2026.

Readington — The Readington Township Board of Health amended its tobacco ordinance to align with state statutes regarding the sale of tobacco products, prohibiting the sale of any tobacco products to those under age 21, and specifically addressing the sale of vaping pens. Since 2020, the state has had a permanent ban on flavored vape products.

OHIO

Columbus — A Franklin County Appeals Court panel recently affirmed a trial court's judgment that a state law devised to preempt Ohio cities' regulation of tobacco products is unconstitutional. This means that municipalities can keep the power to enforce their tobacco laws, both criminal and civil.

VIRGINIA

Hanover — Hanover County's planning board recommended a zoning amendment that would tighten restrictions on where vape, smoke and hemp retailers can operate — specifically, new storefronts selling tobacco, vape and hemp products would have to be at least a mile from schools, half a mile from public parks, and 2.000 feet from any existing tobacco retailers. A final vote will be taken later this August.

WISCONSIN

Madison — Bills were introduced to revise the definition of "cigarette" by creating two categories with different tax rates: (1) products intended for smoking by burning tobacco, taxed at the current rate of $2.52 per pack, and (2) products that heat tobacco without combustion (excluding vapor products), taxed at $1.26 per pack.

