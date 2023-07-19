Tapping Technology Tools to Enhance the Forecourt Experience

NATIONAL REPORT — Thanks to technology, the convenience store forecourt and the customer's experience there continues to evolve and improve. It's come a long way from the innovation of pay at the pump years ago. Today's customers can pay with contactless cards, mobile phones, a mobile app or in-car app and, in some cases, can order items from inside the store and have them delivered to their car while they pump their fuel.

Making the fueling and overall c-store experience seamless, frictionless and fast is the goal of every c-store operator and what today's customers are looking for at the forecourt.

"The biggest expectations at the pump are ease of use, whether activating the pump through contactless, mobile app or credit card; being able to use any form of payment they choose; and having the correct pricing available to the customer when they log in to the app," said Scott Smith, senior director of IT at Parker's Kitchen, the Savannah, Ga.-based operator of 42 locations in southeast Georgia and South Carolina.

When it comes to ease of use, offering a "holistic experience" with everything integrated and related to one another is key, according to Kevin Struthers, associate director of digital at W. Capra Consulting, based in Chicago. Simply offering contactless payment is different than integrating it with loyalty so that the transaction can all be done in one tap, he explained.

"Integration ensures every transaction has a loyalty identifier and it makes it much more convenient for customers," he noted. "You don't want to have disparate things because that does not make the value or the customer relationship stronger."

Part of today's forecourt technology — and a way c-stores are enhancing the customer experience as well as their bottom line — is advertising products and services through audio and video messaging at the pump on a screen or within a mobile app, as well as personalizing offers and even allowing customers to purchase items while at the pump.

When integrating this technology with loyalty and the point-of-sale, operators can capture and track data and sales to analyze the effectiveness of these promotions, said Struthers.

"If you are showing ads through a company like GSTV, are you able to pull data and see who you showed the ad to and if they bought the item? This all needs to get more sophisticated, so c-stores can continue to be as relevant as big-box stores and other competitive industries going after the same consumer," he added.

Consumers today expect technology to make all experiences easier and faster, and that includes fueling their vehicles, ordering items and paying for purchases. For convenience stores to compete not just with other industries, but also against the bigger players in the c-store space, investments in forecourt technology are a necessity, according to Jen Threlkeld, senior product manager for fuel dispensers at Dover Fueling Systems, based in Austin, Texas.

"If you are not leveraging technology, you are going to fall behind the competition," she said.

Marketing at the Pump

Whether through screens on the pump or a mobile app, c-store retailers can use both audio and video messaging to upsell customers at the pump and get them into the stores. And the more personalized the offers, the better.

"If you want a consumer to change their behavior, you have to personalize messaging," said Tony Portera, managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group, based in Boston. "Having the same video or offer pop up for a pretzel or a soda is not going to have the same effect as a personalized offer."

Fuel pumps these days are equipped with larger screens and while many retailers are focused on mobile app offers, the advantage of the screen on a pump is that a consumer can't turn it off the way they can switch off a mobile screen, Portera pointed out.

"The fuel pump hardware is in place, but software needs to catch up and be connected to a smart backend where customers are targeted with a personalized offer and able to make the purchase directly from the pump," he explained.

In fact, when surveyed by Dover Fueling Systems for its "The Future of Fueling Trend Report," 51 percent of consumers said they want the ability to pay for in-store items at the pump.

Parker's is offering this ability through its mobile app, which received a refresh earlier this year to include enhanced personalization and a frictionless experience for customers, according to Smith.

Using a mobile integration from NCR, Parker's customers can activate the fuel pump through the retailer's app, pay for fuel and order food for in-store pickup.

"We want to steer more people to use our mobile app," he said, explaining that customers can order and pay for their food and then select a pickup time to bypass the line, grab and go.

Today's fuel pumps with built-in larger screens also offer these capabilities, including the ability to promote items, including foodservice, and place an order directly from the pump.

"It's a huge opportunity and the same way it plays out on a mobile phone, it can play out on the dispenser itself," Threlkeld shared, noting that loyalty programs can be integrated into a dispenser to personalize offers based on a customer's spending history and even greet the customer by name.

Payments at the Pump

When it comes to payment at the pump, consumers want to pay quickly without having to swipe multiple times or use multiple cards — such as a loyalty and credit card — and they want contactless and mobile payment options. In Dover Fueling Systems' "The Future of Fueling" report, 66 percent of consumers indicated they are looking for fast payment, and Generation Z specifically cited contactless and mobile payment as a top feature they expect at the pump.

In addition to customers being able to activate the fuel pump and pay with its mobile app, Parker's activated the contactless module on its Wayne fuel dispensers to allow both activation and payment at the pump with the tap of a card as well.

And with paying for in-store items at the pump being the No. 3 consumer expectation in "The Future of Fueling" report, convenience stores offering this option either through the pump or through an app will not only be meeting a need, but also enhancing the customer's experience at the pump and with the brand overall.

Integrating loyalty into the payment transaction is another way to make the fueling experience fast and seamless. This can be done with an app or even by integrating loyalty with Apple Pay, Struthers noted. Consumers should be able to pay and get their loyalty points with one tap, rather than having to remember to swipe a loyalty card, he said.