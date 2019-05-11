Tech Webinar: Investing in a Better Business

Date: Thursday, November 21st at 2:00 pm ET

Technology continues to grow in importance in the convenience channel. It is no longer a nice-to-have, but rather now a must-have. Convenience store operators continue to increase their investment in technology to better serve their customers and improve the efficiency of their operations.

In this special webcast, Convenience Store News Editorial Director Don Longo will be joined by retailer and technology experts to present and analyze findings of CSNews’ exclusive 2019 Technology Study.

Longo will share highlights of this convenience store survey and lead a discussion covering such topics as:

How much retailers currently spend and are planning to spend on technology solutions;

What kind of solutions they are spending on now, and what are their spending priorities for the future;

The key customer-facing technologies being utilized or considered;

The state of EMV compliance with the October 2020 deadline looming;

How technology is redefining the meaning of convenience and bringing the c-store industry into closer competition with other retail channels.

Speakers: