Terrible's Delivers Enhanced Mobile Experience
The new Shop, Spin & Win game rewards qualified purchases with a spin of the customized, in-app prize wheel.
Built on the Rovertown platform, the new app features:
- Self-service capabilities, allowing guests to subscribe to unlimited car washes, access age-restricted offers and enjoy weekly "Terrible's Tuesday" deals.
- Shop, Spin & Win, the centerpiece of the new app experience, rewards qualified purchases with the spin of a digital prize wheel, where customers win fuel discounts, free products, car washes and more.
- The popular Terrible's+ Rewards program, powered by PDI, allows members to earn and redeem points on fuel and merchandise purchases, with personalized digital access to offers, redemptions and account activity.
"We understand gamification better than most," Breeden added. "Our brand was built in the entertainment capital of the world, and we bring that perspective to digital engagement. Having the right tools to compete in today's market is essential, and we’re establishing a foundation we can build on for years to come."
The Terrible's app is available for download on iOS and Android.
Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Terrible's is a privately held, family-owned convenience store chain with more than 190 locations across Nevada, California, Utah and Arizona.