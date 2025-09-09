Terrible's Delivers Enhanced Mobile Experience

LAS VEGAS — Terrible's is taking a "deliberately different" approach to customer engagement with the launch of a new mobile app experience.

Featuring the new Shop, Spin, & Win game — which rewards qualified purchases with a spin of the customized, in-app prize wheel — the Terrible's+ Rewards app brings the fun and excitement of Las Vegas to the palm of customers' hands.

"At Terrible's, we don't follow the traditional playbook. We're constantly looking for fun and engaging ways to connect with our guests," said Bryan Breeden, vice president of marketing and advertising at Terrible's. "The Terrible's+ Rewards app is a bold leap forward — one that's designed to engage our most loyal guests with something fresh, exciting and unmistakably Terrible's."

