Thorntons Celebrates 200-Store Milestone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A first in the company's history, Thorntons LLC is opening two new locations in one day for a total of 200 convenience stores.

The stores, which open Thursday, Dec. 19, in Chicagoland, are located at 25461 S. Ridgeland Ave. in Monee, Ill., and 3503 S. Cicero Ave. in Cicero, Ill. Grand opening celebrations and ribbon cutting events will follow on Friday, Dec. 20.

"Today we celebrate a special milestone for our company with the opening of our 200th store in Cicero, Ill. Our team has been hard at work over the last few months to deliver this fantastic growth enabled by our new owners and I couldn’t be more proud of these fabulous new stores," said Simon Richards, Thorntons president and CEO. "Thorntons is 200 strong and growing. We are excited about the future and look forward to serving even more guests and bringing jobs to more communities."

The travel center sites offer a variety of amenities, including:

CAT Scale for truck weighing;

Free truck parking spaces;

LED lighting for guest safety and energy efficiency;

Top of the line beverages; and

Burritos and sandwiches made fresh in store everyday.

The store openings in Monee and Cicero bring the c-store operator's total new stores in 2019 to nine, six of which opened in Illinois over the past three months.

Thorntons is based in Louisville and operates in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.